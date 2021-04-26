DGAP-News: doublEE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
doublEE's Multifunctional Solution Expands Applications of Portable Disinfectors
The One that Nails It
Disinfection: Safer and more effective than ever, there are a total of 10 UV LEDs in the optimally-curved chamber, 5 on the ceiling and 5 at the base, ensuring a thorough, multi-sided action against all kinds of viruses and microbial cells. Casee takes special care of the potential UV leakage, by a sturdy interlock, a sensor and a circuit breaker on the lid.
Adjustable wireless charging panel: Casee could be the first case to place the wireless charging coil outside the chamber. The size of electronic devices which undergo wireless charging is no longer restricted by the chamber size. While charging you can enjoy your clips or send instant messages.
One-hand control: Hinges of every movable part of Casee are specially made, making the opening and closing of the lid, placing and removing items, adjusting the panel and pressing the switch, are all possible to carry out using only one hand.
We are rolling out Casee, so stay tuned for details:
About doublEE
26.04.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|doublEE
|Hongkong
|EQS News ID:
|1188131
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1188131 26.04.2021