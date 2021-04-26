DGAP-News: doublEE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

doublEE: doublEE's Multifunctional Solution Expands Applications of Portable Disinfectors



26.04.2021 / 10:00

doublEE's Multifunctional Solution Expands Applications of Portable Disinfectors

Disinfecting, Charging and Watching Clips at the Same Moment



HONG KONG - Media OutReach - 26 April 2021 - Supported by an exclusive node of production having more than 3,000 headcounts, doublEE has been launching their first masterpiece, Casee. Its story started in the early 2020, when the needs for disinfection surged to all-time highs. "We had to roll out something different," said Mr. Keith Wu, the General Manager of doublEE. "Though many UV disinfectors were available, after trying them twice people were often going back to wipes and ethanol. I think it's due to their monotonous use and clumpy looks."

The One that Nails It

Disinfection: Safer and more effective than ever, there are a total of 10 UV LEDs in the optimally-curved chamber, 5 on the ceiling and 5 at the base, ensuring a thorough, multi-sided action against all kinds of viruses and microbial cells. Casee takes special care of the potential UV leakage, by a sturdy interlock, a sensor and a circuit breaker on the lid.

Adjustable wireless charging panel: Casee could be the first case to place the wireless charging coil outside the chamber. The size of electronic devices which undergo wireless charging is no longer restricted by the chamber size. While charging you can enjoy your clips or send instant messages.

One-hand control: Hinges of every movable part of Casee are specially made, making the opening and closing of the lid, placing and removing items, adjusting the panel and pressing the switch, are all possible to carry out using only one hand.



Elegance: As a warm and inclusive solution, Casee has a minimalistic, edgeless design with a trendy semi-reflective finishing.

We now have Teal Blue and City Yellow for you.

We are rolling out Casee, so stay tuned for details:

www.ee-inno.com





Kickstarter Super Early Bird:

HKD449/USD58 (Original Price: HKD599/USD78)

Kickstarter Launch Date:

28th April, 2021