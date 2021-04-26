Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
26.04.2021 | 10:05
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Boliga A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:



ISIN                 Name

DK0060074656        BOLIGA GRUPPEN



The company is is given observation status because a group of shareholders has
made a mandatory offer to the shareholders of Boliga Gruppen A/S. 

The group of shareholders consists of Morten Tofte Jensen, Klaus Tofte Jensen,
Ulrik Tofte Jensen, Peter Riggelsen Holding ApS and Daugaard Holding ApS. 



According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the
exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 26 April 2021.



______________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45
33 93 33 66.
