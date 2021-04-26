Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Boliga A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0060074656 BOLIGA GRUPPEN The company is is given observation status because a group of shareholders has made a mandatory offer to the shareholders of Boliga Gruppen A/S. The group of shareholders consists of Morten Tofte Jensen, Klaus Tofte Jensen, Ulrik Tofte Jensen, Peter Riggelsen Holding ApS and Daugaard Holding ApS. According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 26 April 2021. ______________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.