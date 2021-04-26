Lactic Acid Market Size Worth $5.02 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 8.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lactic acid market size is expected to reach USD 5.02 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to2028. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for lactic acid in various end-use industries, including industrial, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals, especially in emerging economies such as India, China, and Indonesia. Additionally, demand for this product as a feedstock in the production of polylactic acid (PLA) is anticipated to drive the market globally.

Key suggestions from the report:

In 2020, sugarcane emerged as the dominant raw material segment with a revenue share of over 39.0% owing to its abundant availability in nature, low cost, and environmental friendliness

Corn emerged as the second-largest raw material segment in 2020 and is projected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period owing to the rising awareness regarding sustainable products in the major application industries

PLA emerged as the dominant application segment in 2020 in terms of both volume and revenue owing to the rising usage in the manufacturing of biodegradable and biocompatible products

In 2020, North America emerged as the largest regional market due to the presence of major personal care and cosmetic industries in this region, especially in the U.S.

Read 130 page research report with ToC on "Lactic Acid Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Raw Material (Sugarcane, Corn, Cassava), By Application (PLA, Food & Beverages), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/lactic-acid-and-poly-lactic-acid-market

Various raw materials used for the production of lactic acid include carbohydrates such as corn, sugarcane, sugar beet, and tapioca. A large share of this product produced globally is obtained through the fermentation process owing to its lower production costs as well as rising consumer awareness regarding sustainable and environmentally friendly products. The production process is commercially mature with a significant number of manufacturers, including Corbion, NatureWorks LLC, Galactic, and Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co., Ltd., using it.

The raw materials used for the commercial synthesis of this product include maltose or starch, lactose, sucrose, and glucose. These raw materials are derived from various feedstocks, such as barley malt, whey, molasses, and beet sugar, which are used to produce lactic acid via microbial fermentation. The cost of raw material is a key factor to be considered in the fermentation process for the commercial production of this product. They may specifically cater to application areas such as industrial, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, chemicals, and agrochemicals.

Polylactic acid is predominantly used to manufacture microwaveable containers, including disposable cutlery and food containers. Multiple beneficial properties such as improved aesthetic appeal and resistance to grease and oil are positively influencing the demand for polylactic acid in the formulation of food packaging products across the globe, further triggering the lactic acid demand.

Grand View Research has segmented the global lactic acid market based on raw material, application, and region:

Lactic Acid Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Corn



Sugarcane



Cassava



Other Crops

Lactic Acid Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Industrial



Food & Beverages



Pharmaceuticals



Personal Care



Polylactic Acid (PLA)



Others

Lactic Acid Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Mexico





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Netherlands



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Indonesia





Malaysia





Philippines



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Disposable Lactic Acid Market

BASF SE

Galactic

Musashino Chemical ( China ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. Futerro

Corbion

Dow

TEIJIN LIMITED

