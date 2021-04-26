AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, April 26
AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI or the Company)
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, A DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY, PRESCRIBED OFFICERS AND THE ACTING GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and Debt Listings Requirements, shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following sales under the AECI Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP) in respect of the awards that vested on 16 April 2021:
|Name:
|Mark Dytor
|Position and company:
|Chief Executive, AECI
|Date of transaction:
|23 April 2021
|Nature of transaction:
|On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
|Number of securities:
|26 990
|Class of securities:
|Ordinary shares
|VWAP per security:
|R102,3042
|Total value of transaction:
|R2 761 190,36
|Highest price per security
|R102,78
|Lowest price per security
|R101,80
|Extent of interest:
|Direct beneficial
|Clearance to deal obtained:
|Yes
|Name:
|Mark Kathan
|Position and company:
|Chief Financial Officer, AECI
|Date of transaction:
|23 April 2021
|Nature of transaction:
|On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
|Number of securities:
|19 959
|Class of securities:
|Ordinary shares
|VWAP per security:
|R102,3042
|Total value of transaction:
|R2 041 889,53
|Highest price per security
|R102,78
|Lowest price per security
|R101,80
|Extent of interest:
|Direct beneficial
|Clearance to deal obtained:
|Yes
|Name:
|Edwin Ludick
|Position and company:
|Director, AECI Mining Limited (a major subsidiary)
|Date of transaction:
|23 April 2021
|Nature of transaction:
|On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
|Number of securities:
|13 394
|Class of securities:
|Ordinary shares
|VWAP per security:
|R102,3042
|Total value of transaction:
|R1 370 262,45
|Highest price per security
|R102,78
|Lowest price
|R101,80
|Extent of interest:
|Direct beneficial
|Clearance to deal obtained:
|Yes
|Name:
|Dean Mulqueeny
|Position and company:
|Prescribed Officer, AECI
|Date of transaction:
|23 April 2021
|Nature of transaction:
|On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
|Number of securities:
|9 929
|Class of securities:
|Ordinary shares
|VWAP per security:
|R102,3042
|Total value of transaction:
|R1 015 778,40
|Highest price per security
|R102,78
|Lowest price per security
|R101,80
|Extent of interest:
|Direct beneficial
|Clearance to deal obtained:
|Yes
|Name:
|Dean Murray
|Position and company:
|Prescribed Officer, AECI
|Date of transaction:
|23 April 2021
|Nature of transaction:
|On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
|Number of securities:
|9 800
|Class of securities:
|Ordinary shares
|VWAP per security:
|R102,3042
|Total value of transaction:
|R1 002 581,16
|Highest price per security
|R102,78
|Lowest price per security
|R101,80
|Extent of interest:
|Direct beneficial
|Clearance to deal obtained:
|Yes
|Name:
|Wynand Strydom
|Position and company:
|Acting Group Company Secretary, AECI
|Date of transaction:
|23 April 2021
|Nature of transaction:
|On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
|Number of securities:
|2 025
|Class of securities:
|Ordinary shares
|VWAP per security:
|R102,3042
|Total value of transaction:
|R207 166,01
|Highest price per security
|R102,78
|Lowest price per security
|R101,80
|Extent of interest:
|Direct beneficial
|Clearance to deal obtained:
|Yes
Woodmead, Sandton
26 April 2021
Equity and Debt Sponsor:Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)