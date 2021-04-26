AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, A DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY, PRESCRIBED OFFICERS AND THE ACTING GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and Debt Listings Requirements, shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following sales under the AECI Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP) in respect of the awards that vested on 16 April 2021:

Name: Mark Dytor Position and company: Chief Executive, AECI Date of transaction: 23 April 2021 Nature of transaction: On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP Number of securities: 26 990 Class of securities: Ordinary shares VWAP per security: R102,3042 Total value of transaction: R2 761 190,36 Highest price per security R102,78 Lowest price per security R101,80 Extent of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal obtained: Yes

Name: Mark Kathan Position and company: Chief Financial Officer, AECI Date of transaction: 23 April 2021 Nature of transaction: On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP Number of securities: 19 959 Class of securities: Ordinary shares VWAP per security: R102,3042 Total value of transaction: R2 041 889,53 Highest price per security R102,78 Lowest price per security R101,80 Extent of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal obtained: Yes

Name: Edwin Ludick Position and company: Director, AECI Mining Limited (a major subsidiary) Date of transaction: 23 April 2021 Nature of transaction: On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP Number of securities: 13 394 Class of securities: Ordinary shares VWAP per security: R102,3042 Total value of transaction: R1 370 262,45 Highest price per security R102,78 Lowest price R101,80 Extent of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal obtained: Yes

Name: Dean Mulqueeny Position and company: Prescribed Officer, AECI Date of transaction: 23 April 2021 Nature of transaction: On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP Number of securities: 9 929 Class of securities: Ordinary shares VWAP per security: R102,3042 Total value of transaction: R1 015 778,40 Highest price per security R102,78 Lowest price per security R101,80 Extent of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal obtained: Yes

Name: Dean Murray Position and company: Prescribed Officer, AECI Date of transaction: 23 April 2021 Nature of transaction: On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP Number of securities: 9 800 Class of securities: Ordinary shares VWAP per security: R102,3042 Total value of transaction: R1 002 581,16 Highest price per security R102,78 Lowest price per security R101,80 Extent of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal obtained: Yes

Name: Wynand Strydom Position and company: Acting Group Company Secretary, AECI Date of transaction: 23 April 2021 Nature of transaction: On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP Number of securities: 2 025 Class of securities: Ordinary shares VWAP per security: R102,3042 Total value of transaction: R207 166,01 Highest price per security R102,78 Lowest price per security R101,80 Extent of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal obtained: Yes

Woodmead, Sandton

26 April 2021

Equity and Debt Sponsor:Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)