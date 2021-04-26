The "Europe Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2020-2030 by Product Type (Corrosion Inhibitors, Flocculants, Coagulants, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides Disinfectants), Application, End-user, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European water treatment chemicals market accounted for $8,288.8 million in 2020 and will grow by 4.3% annually over 2020-2030, owing to the rising concerns among people over the growing incidence of waterborne diseases, the growing popularity of desalination across the world, and stringent government regulations on the level of pollutants in water and wastewater.

The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire European water treatment chemicals market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of the European market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe water treatment chemicals market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Application, End-user, and Country.

Based on Product Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and sales volume (kilotons) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Corrosion Inhibitors

Flocculants

Coagulants

Scale Inhibitors Dispersants

Biocides Disinfectants

pH Adjusters Stabilizers

Defoamer

Other Product Types

Based on Application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and sales volume (kilotons) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Raw Water Treatment

Water Desalination

Cooling

Boiler

Effluent Water Treatment

Other Applications

Based on End-user, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and sales volume (kilotons) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Municipal

Power Generation

Chemical Industry

Pulp Paper

Metal Mining

Food Beverages

Oil Gas

Construction

Other End-users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Product Type, Application, and End-user over the forecast years is also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Company Profiles

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Baker Hughes Company

BASF SE

Buckman Laboratories International Inc.

Dow Chemical Company

Ecolab Inc.

Kemira OYJ

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Lonza Group AG

SNF Floerger

Solenis LLC

Suez SA

