Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding 26-Apr-2021 / 09:33 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 April 2021 Petrofac Limited (the 'Company') Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby makes the following notifications in respect of its Executive Directors: Performance Share Plan (PSP) PSP awards are made by the Company to senior executives and generally vest on the third anniversary of the date of grant, provided a participant does not leave the Company's employment and to the extent that performance conditions have been satisfied. Awards are made at nil cost to participants. Details of the awards under the PSP which took place on 23 April 2021 for each Executive Director, including the position before and after awards were made, are outlined below: Total number of Shares held under the PSP prior to Number of Shares awarded under the Total number of Shares held under the PSP on 23 April 2021 PSP after 23 April 2021 23 April 2021 Sami Iskander - 1,663,822 1,663,822 Alastair 515,518 664,402 1,179,920 Cochran

The Company's issued share capital consists of 345,912,747 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in Treasury.

