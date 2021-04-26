Anzeige
Montag, 26.04.2021
Sondermeldung, 26.4.2021: Kurschance der Woche?
WKN: A0HF9Y ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Ticker-Symbol: P2F 
Tradegate
23.04.21
08:07 Uhr
1,368 Euro
+0,010
+0,74 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
26.04.2021 | 11:04
Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
26-Apr-2021 / 09:33 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
26 April 2021 
 
Petrofac Limited (the 'Company') 
 
Notification of Transactions by 
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 
 
 
Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby makes the following 
notifications in respect of its Executive Directors: 
 
Performance Share Plan (PSP) 
PSP awards are made by the Company to senior executives and generally vest on the third anniversary of the date of 
grant, provided a participant does not leave the Company's employment and to the extent that performance conditions 
have been satisfied. Awards are made at nil cost to participants. 
 
Details of the awards under the PSP which took place on 23 April 2021 for each Executive Director, including the 
position before and after awards were made, are outlined below: 
 
       Total number of Shares held 
       under the PSP prior to     Number of Shares awarded under the Total number of Shares held under the 
                       PSP on 23 April 2021        PSP after 23 April 2021 
       23 April 2021 
Sami Iskander -                1,663,822             1,663,822 
Alastair   515,518             664,402              1,179,920 
Cochran

The Company's issued share capital consists of 345,912,747 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in Treasury.

For further information contact:

Alison Flynn, Group Head of Communications

alison.flynn@petrofac.com

+44 (0) 207 811 4913

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

+44 (0) 207 811 4931

Tulchan Communications Group Ltd

Martin Robinson

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  100652 
EQS News ID:  1188171 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188171&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2021 04:33 ET (08:33 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
