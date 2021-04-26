DGAP-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
MPC Energy Solutions signs power purchase agreement for Colombian solar PV project
The agreement has been secured through Grupo Renovatio's private renewable energy auction, the first in the region, which seeks to provide an innovative solution that complements the energy sales and purchases mechanisms already available in the Colombian energy market, such as bilateral contracts with agents, non-regulated end users and public tenders. Construction of Parque Solar Los Girasoles is expected to start in Q3 2021, with energy production expected to start in Q2 2022. The project is part of the company's 240 MWp solar portfolio, with five solar PV plants across three different regions within Colombia. This agreement between MPC Energy Solutions and Grupo Renovatio is the first one of a series of collaborations that the companies are discussing in Colombia.
Parque Solar Los Girasoles is located in the region of Norte de Santander, in a privileged radiation zone with nearby urban centres and transportation infrastructure, which ensures excellent conditions for construction and operation stages. The solar PV project which has a nominal capacity of 9.5 MW will avoid close to 100,000 tons of CO2 emmissions during the asset lifetime, considering the country's CO2 emission factor.
Martin Vogt, CEO at MPC Energy Solutions, said: "This agreement is a great stepping stone for MPC Energy Solutions as we continue to build on our pipeline of projects in the region. With the Colombian government's commitment to reduce carbon emissions and to decentralize and diversify the energy generation, we are likely to see a sharp increase in the share of renewable energies. Through beneficial partnerships such as this one with Grupo Renovatio, MPC Energy Solutions is committed to contribute to the green recovery and to become a leading independent power producer in Colombia."
André Fraga, CEO at Grupo Renovatio, said: "At Grupo Renovatio, we are very pleased to sign this PPA with such a renowned international corporation. Our innovative efforts to organize, what has been coined as Latam's first private renewable energy auction, have found high interest from key players willing to tackle climate change and to promote alternative energies in the region. This PPA is a milestone for Renovatio in its mission to become Colombia's first 100% renewable energy supplier".
The announcement follows recent news that MPC Energy Solutions has secured exclusivity for a portfolio of projects across the region.
