Montag, 26.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung, 26.4.2021: Kurschance der Woche?
WKN: A111E5 ISIN: SE0002591420 Ticker-Symbol: 24T 
Tradegate
26.04.21
12:54 Uhr
6,240 Euro
+0,015
+0,24 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
26.04.2021 | 11:16
Tobii's Annual Report 2020 Available on the Website

STOCKHOLM, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii AB (publ) has today published its Annual Report for 2020 on the website. The document includes Tobii's Sustainability Report and Corporate Governance Report.

The Annual Report is available in Swedish and English on Tobii's website under financial reports.

The fiscal year covers the period January 1 to December 31, 2020.

This information is information that Tobii AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication on April 26, 2021, at 13:00 a.m. CEST.

CONTACT:

Henrik Mawby
Head of Investor Relations
Tobii Group
phone: +46 (0)72 219 82 15
email: henrik.mawby@tobii.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tobii-ab/r/tobii-s-annual-report-2020-available-on-the-website,c3333138

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/2874/3333138/1407178.pdf

Tobii Annual Report 2020

https://mb.cision.com/Public/2874/3333138/a1235dcb016549a0.pdf

Tobii s Annual Report 2020 Available on the Website - press release - April 26 2021

© 2021 PR Newswire
