The Trillo photovoltaic complex will have an installed capacity of 626 MW. Construction is scheduled to begin on May 7.From pv magazine Spain The largest photovoltaic complex under development in Europe is taking shape near Guadalajara, in central Spain, and will be constructed by Spanish solar developer Solaria Energía. The Trillo project is planned to have a capacity of 626 MW and construction is scheduled to start on May 7. Its completion should be achieved by the end of this year. Solaria Energía obtained approval for the construction of the plant in October 2019, when the project was still ...

