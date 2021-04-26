With Chinese manufacturers having warned they will pass on escalating component costs, and shipping expenses soaring since last summer, the rising price of solar is forcing some installers to redraft quotes, pv magazine has discovered.With Chinese solar giant JinkoSolar having warned customers about rising PV panel prices last month, pv magazine has spoken to two African installers who have been feeling the pinch as costs have escalated since last summer. Jasper Graf von Hardenberg, CEO of Lagos-based Daystar Power, said he has had to go back to clients who have not signed off his company's quotes ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...