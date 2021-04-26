Infinite Ore Corp.: Infinite Ore Reports Encouraging VTEM Plus Survey Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2021 / Infinite Ore Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:ILI)(OTCQB:ARXRF) is pleased to announce results from a VTEM Plus geophysical survey completed this past winter on the western portion of its Eastern Vision project located in Red Lake, Ontario. Results from the VTEM survey are summarized in the two geophysical contour maps shown below (Figures 1 and 2). The magnetic map highlights several contrasting bands of high and low values some of them marking the contact horizon were Volcanic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralization occurred, whereas the electromagnetic contour map singles out most of the small conductive VMS bodies and indicate new potential conductive anomalous zones that warrant follow-up investigation. Such areas include a large anomaly located in the North West of the Confederation North property as well as a very large anomaly on the eastern portion of the Confederation South property. In addition, the Company reports that its drilling program is nearing completion and is awaiting results. Drilling to date on the Confederation North property has intercepted some areas of massive sulphide mineralization as well as a significant mineralized fault zone.

Figure 1. dB/dT calculated Time Constant (TAU) contour map, VTEM plus survey, Eastern Vision project.

Figure 2. Calculated Vertical Gradient (CVG) of the Total Magnetic Intensity contour map, VTEM plus survey, Eastern Vision project.

J.C St-Amour, President of Infinite Ore commented, "The VTEM survey has given us some interesting targets for follow-up. We have flown a high-resolution mag survey over the large anomaly on Confederation North and are awaiting results. We are planning a ground prospecting program over the very large anomaly on Confederation South, an area that has seen little exploration, to better understand its source. In addition, there are a number of smaller anomalies that are prospective for VMS style mineralization that deserve additional exploration work."

Dr. Michel Bolly, P. Geo, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. He has designed and is managing the current exploration program on behalf of the Company and is responsible for approving the technical contents of this press release.

About Infinite Ore Corp.

Infinite Ore is a junior mining exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring world-class mineral projects. The company is earning into a large land package with the potential for VMS and gold mineralization in the Confederation Lake assemblage belt near Red Lake, Ontario. The company also holds the Jackpot lithium property located near Nipigon, Ontario.

