Montag, 26.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung, 26.4.2021: Kurschance der Woche?
WKN: 932100 ISIN: SE0000455057 Ticker-Symbol: 28F 
Stuttgart
26.04.21
11:11 Uhr
48,970 Euro
+0,520
+1,07 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
26.04.2021 | 12:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loans issued by Fastighets AB Balder on STO Corporate Bonds (153/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 2 bond loans issued by Fastighets
AB Balder with effect from 2021-04-27. Last day of trading is set to
2028-04-13. The instruments will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=854564
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
