DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda

Information statement[i] on the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda

The Board of Directors of «Surgutneftegas» PJSC will hold a meeting.

Date when the chairperson of the issuer's Board of Directors resolved to hold a meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 26 April 2021.

Date of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 30 April 2021.

Agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: On appointing Director General of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC.

Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312; http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/

[i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information

April 26, 2021 06:30 ET (10:30 GMT)