Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung, 26.4.2021: Kurschance der Woche?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904596 ISIN: US8688612048 Ticker-Symbol: SGN 
Tradegate
23.04.21
10:15 Uhr
3,840 Euro
-0,040
-1,03 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8203,86014:21
3,8203,84013:50
Dow Jones News
26.04.2021 | 13:01
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Surgutneftegas PJSC: Information statement on the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda

DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda 

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda 
26-Apr-2021 / 12:29 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Information statement[i] 
on the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda 
 
The Board of Directors of «Surgutneftegas» PJSC will hold a meeting. 
 
Date when the chairperson of the issuer's Board of Directors resolved to hold a meeting of the issuer's Board of 
Directors: 26 April 2021. 
 
Date of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 30 April 2021. 
 
Agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 
On appointing Director General of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 
 
Website used by the issuer to disclose information: 
 
http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312; 
http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/ 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
[i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US8688612048 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     SGGD 
LEI Code:   2138002GZLU65FRAC894 
Sequence No.: 100657 
EQS News ID:  1188214 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188214&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2021 06:30 ET (10:30 GMT)

SURGUTNEFTEGAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.