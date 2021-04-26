According to new research from the U.K., solar parks may help maintain natural habitats for pollinators that could be, otherwise, destroyed by intensive farming. The study also highlights that biodiversity could be both positively and negatively affected by solar parks and associated land-use change.Researchers from the University of Reading, in the United Kingdom, have proposed a series of recommendations to enhance pollinator biodiversity in solar parks. "The recommendations are not yet codified in guidelines but we hope that this study can provide scientific evidence to contribute to the formation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...