First North Denmark: INCREASE IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF INSTRUMENT ISSUED BY Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp has decided to increase the maximum amount of an Instrument. Trading continues with the updated identifiers as of April 27, 2021 Updated identifiers as of April 27, 2021: Trading code: BULLDANSKX2NOND ISIN-code: DK0060834984 Order book id: 138412 Amount: 15,000,000 ______________________________________________________________________________ Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, surveillancedk@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66