Montag, 26.04.2021
Sondermeldung, 26.4.2021: Kurschance der Woche?
WKN: A2PHEF ISIN: CA80918M2031 
Stuttgart
26.04.21
10:31 Uhr
0,064 Euro
-0,007
-9,29 %
26.04.2021
Scorpio Gold Corporation: Scorpio Gold Pays Interest to Debenture Holders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2021 / Scorpio Gold Corporation ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGN) on April 26, 2021 paid a total of US$355,274 to settle its semi-annual interest payment to its debentureholders.

The Company has US$7,125,000 secured subordinated convertible debentures that mature on April 26, 2022. The debentures bear interest at the rate of 10% per annum, payable semi-annually. The Company did not exercise its option to pay this interest in shares and instead elected to settle this interest payment in cash.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION

Brian Lock,
Chief Executive Officer

Brian Lock
Tel: (604) 889-2543
Email: block@scorpiogold.com

Anthony Simone
Tel: (416) 881-5154
Email: ir@scorpiogold.com

Website: www.scorpiogold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Scorpio Gold Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/642055/Scorpio-Gold-Pays-Interest-to-Debenture-Holders

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
