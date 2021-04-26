Scorpio Gold Corporation: Scorpio Gold Pays Interest to Debenture Holders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2021 / Scorpio Gold Corporation ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGN) on April 26, 2021 paid a total of US$355,274 to settle its semi-annual interest payment to its debentureholders.

The Company has US$7,125,000 secured subordinated convertible debentures that mature on April 26, 2022. The debentures bear interest at the rate of 10% per annum, payable semi-annually. The Company did not exercise its option to pay this interest in shares and instead elected to settle this interest payment in cash.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION

Brian Lock,

Chief Executive Officer

Brian Lock

Tel: (604) 889-2543

Email: block@scorpiogold.com

Anthony Simone

Tel: (416) 881-5154

Email: ir@scorpiogold.com

Website: www.scorpiogold.com

