Talisker Resources Ltd.: Talisker Intersects 1.56 g/t Gold over 14 m and 23.76 g/t Gold Over 0.50 m of Near-Surface Gold Mineralisation at the Charlotte Zone, Bralorne Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce complete and partial drill assay results from the current drill program at the Bralorne Gold Project in British Columbia (Figure 1), which was recently expanded from 50,000m to 100,000m. Results have been received from holes drilled within near-surface bulk tonnage gold mineralization at the Charlotte Zone, including holes SB-2021-002 through to SB-2021-13 (Figure 2, 3 and 4).

Key Points:

Continuity at the Charlotte Zone demonstrates near-surface bulk tonnage opportunity: Drilling at the Charlotte Zone continues to demonstrate the continuity of near-surface (<350m from surface) broad zones of gold mineralization with high-grade centres, as demonstrated by hole SB-2021-003A which intersected one broad, lower grade zone of 1.56 g/t gold over 14.00m and one high-grade intercept of 23.76 g/t gold over 0.50m by hole SB-2021-13.

Drilling at the Charlotte Zone continues to demonstrate the continuity of near-surface (<350m from surface) broad zones of gold mineralization with high-grade centres, as demonstrated by hole SB-2021-003A which intersected one broad, lower grade zone of 1.56 g/t gold over 14.00m and one high-grade intercept of 23.76 g/t gold over 0.50m by hole SB-2021-13. Higher-grade intersections enhance bulk tonnage potential: Potentially enhancing the bulk tonnage potential of the Charlotte Zone is the intersection of near-surface (<350m from surface) higher-grade veins reminiscent of the high-grade zone below.

Potentially enhancing the bulk tonnage potential of the Charlotte Zone is the intersection of near-surface (<350m from surface) higher-grade veins reminiscent of the high-grade zone below. 2021 Drill Program: Talisker currently has five drill rigs on site, with the fifth rig arriving last week. As announced on April 19, 2020, the 50,000-metre program was expanded to 100,000 metres, 23,067 metres have been completed to date.

Talisker currently has five drill rigs on site, with the fifth rig arriving last week. As announced on April 19, 2020, the 50,000-metre program was expanded to 100,000 metres, 23,067 metres have been completed to date. Assay Lab Turnaround: Talisker currently has 4,997 samples awaiting assay at SGS and ALS labs.

Today's results comprise assay results from the near-surface (<350m) Charlotte Zone, located within the West Bralorne Block. Results include the top half of holes SB-2021-003A through SB-2021-006; the bottom half of these holes were released on April 7th, 2021. Meanwhile, assay results from the bottom half of holes SB-20231-007 through SB-2021-013 are pending and will be released when received. Importantly, the results from these holes provide further confidence in the interpreted continuity of near-surface gold mineralized veins and structures, supporting Talisker's view of the Charlotte Zone's near-surface bulk tonnage potential. Technical staff are continuing to interpret the results in support of the current geological model and will be included in the dataset that will be used to define a resource estimate expected in 2022.

Charlotte Zone

A total of 44 drill holes (including wedges and holes with assay pending) have now been completed at the Charlotte Zone, and the increased drill density has provided greater confidence in Talisker's geological model for near-surface (<350m) gold mineralization. In contrast to the high-grade gold veins historical mined and situated below, gold mineralization at the Charlotte Zone occurs as a series of structures with high-grade centres; these structures are typically wider and lower grade compared to the high-grade veins below, indicating the potential for a larger-scale bulk mining method. More drilling and studies are required to both confirm and identify the most appropriate extraction method. While most of the drilling targeting near-surface gold mineralization has focused on the Charlotte Zone, as reported on March 16, 2021, near-surface gold mineralization was also intersected in one hole in the King Block and one hole in the East Bralorne Block. Drilling the gap between the Charlotte Zone and these two holes will be a primary focus of the 100,000m drill program through 2021.

Highlights from the Charlotte Zone include:

SB-2021-003A 1.56 g/t Au over 14.00m from 314.00m to 328.00m

SB-2021-005 1.46 g/t Au over 8.25m from 65.35m to 73.60m 16.55 g/t Au over 0.50m from 407.05m to 407.65m

SB-2021-008 1.13 g/t Au over 12.05m from 14.10m to 26.15m 1.53 g/t Au over 8.50m from 285.00m to 293.50m 9.65 g/t Au over 0.50m from 404.70m to 405.20m

SB-2021-009 1.35 g/t Au over 7.20m from 341.90m to 349.10m including 2.38 g/t gold over 3.35m 1.04 g/t Au over 11.90m from 371.30m to 383.20m

SB-2021-012 1.46 g/t gold over 5.95m from 77.70m to 83.65m 1.42 g/t Au over 6.40m from 278.30m to 284.70m including 9.10 g/t Au over 0.50m

SB-2021-013 4.63 g/t Au over 3.40m from 216.00m to 219.40m including 23.76 g/t Au over 0.50m



Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker commented, "We are now starting to see some real consistency with the average grade and width of the near-surface gold mineralization at Charlotte. With 43 drill holes completed, the continuity of these structures between holes is much clearer, and importantly supports the geological model used to define the drill program at Bralorne. We are beginning to see several styles of gold mineralization within the <350m Charlotte Zone including the broader, lower grade structures as well as narrower, higher grade veins reminiscent of the higher-grade veins below. With this clearer picture in mind, we will continue to expand and delineate this near-surface gold mineralization towards the King and East Bralorne Blocks, while also continuing to define the high-grade gold veins immediately below. Following last week's announcement expanding our 2021 drill program from 50,000m to 100,000m, we remain on track for our maiden mineral resource estimate in 2022."

Drill Hole Data

SB-2021-002 - Bralorne West Block

Complete preliminary assay results have been received for this hole.

Previously released: The Charlotte HW (Hanging Wall) was intersected at 51.50m and produced 0.71 g/t Au over 10.40m. The Charlotte Zone produced 0.71 g/t Au over 10.40m from 51.50m to 61.90m.

Included in this release: The Knight Zone was intersected at 317.50m and produced 0.84 g/t Au over 2.60m.

This hole drilled to a final depth of 385.40m on January 11, 2021.

SB-2020-003A - Bralorne West Block

Complete preliminary assay results have been received for this hole.

Previously released: The 55 Vein was intersected at 497.60m and produced an intercept of 2.98 g/t Au over 1.45m. The 55FW Vein was intersected at 537.30m and produced an intercept of 6.31 g/t Au over 1.20m, including 10.30 g/t Au over 0.70m from 537.80m. The 53 Vein was intersected at 693.75m and produced an intercept of 6.01 g/t Au over 2.90m, including 7.64 g/t Au over 1.40m from 694.25m.

Included in this release: The Knight Zone was intersected at 167.60m and produced an intercept of 2.49 g/t Au over 5.40m. An Unknown Vein was intersected at 314.0m and produced an intercept of 1.56 g/t Au at 14.0m. An Unknown Vein was intercepted at 388.0m and produced an intercept of 0.81 g/t Au over 9.15m. This hole drilled to a final depth of 865.80m on February 4, 2021.



SB-2021-004 - Bralorne West Block

Complete preliminary assay results have been received for this hole.

Previously released: The Knight Zone was intersected at 380.70m and produced an intercept of 15.10 g/t Au over 1.00m.

Included in this release: The Charlotte Hanging Wall was intersected at 64.50m and produced an intercept of 0.58 g/t Au over 2.30m.

This hole drilled to a final depth of 683.00m on January 31, 2021.

SB-2021-005 - Bralorne West Block

Complete preliminary assay results have been received for this hole.

Previously released: The Knight Zone was intersected at 407.05m and produced an intercept of 6.25 g/t Au over 1.70m, including 16.55 g/t Au over 0.60m from 407.05m.

Included in this release: The Charlotte Zone Hanging Wall was intersected at 65.35 m and produced an intercept of 1.46 g/t Au over 8.25 m. The Charlotte Zone Hanging Wall was intersected at 240.90 m and produced an intercept of 0.67 g/t Au over 6.15 m.

This hole drilled to a final depth of 853.60 m on February 18th, 2021.

SB-2021-006

Bralorne West Block

Complete preliminary assay results have been received for this hole.

Previously released: The Empire Zone was intersected at 310.60 m and produced an intercept of 10.05 g/t Au over 0.65m The 59 Vein was intersected at 556.00 m and produced an intercept of 8.00 g/t Au over 1.20 m, including 15.85 g/t Au over 0.60 m from 556.60 m

Included in this release: The Charlotte HW was intersected at 18.85m and produced an intercept of 1.34 g/t Au over 3.15m.

This hole drilled to a final depth of 628.60m on February 14, 2021.

SB-2021-007 - Bralorne West Block

Partial preliminary assay results have been received for this hole.

The Charlotte Zone was intersected at 63.50m and produced an intercept of 0.72 g/t Au over 3.65m.

The Charlotte Zone was intersected at 100.45m and produced an intercept of 0.92 g/t Au over 1.60m.

This hole drilled to a final depth of 745.0 m on February 17, 2021.

SB-2021-008 - Bralorne West Block

Complete preliminary assay results have been received for this hole.

The Charlotte Zone was intersected at 14.10m and produced an intercept of 1.13 g/t Au over 12.05m.

An Unknown Zone was intersected at 124.10m and produced an intercept of 0.69 g/t Au over 2.00m.

The Knight Zone was intersected at 285.00m and produced an intercept of 1.53 g/t Au over 8.50m.

An Unknown Zone was intersected at 403.50 m and produced an intercept of 2.16 g/t Au over 4.60 m.

This hole drilled to a final depth of 778.60m on February 24, 2021.

SB-2021-009 - Bralorne West Block

Partial preliminary assay results have been received for this hole.

An Unknown Zone was intersected at 107.90m and produced an intercept of 1.10 g/t Au over 6.60m.

An Unknown Zone was intersected at 152.70m and produced an intercept of 0.54 g/t Au over 3.80m.

An Unknown Zone was intersected at 180.05m and produced an intercept of 0.38 g/t Au over 2.70m.

An Unknown Zone was intersected at 235.10m and produced an intercept of 0.60 g/t Au over 2.50m.

An Unknown Zone was intersected at 341.90m and produced an intercept of 1.35 g/t Au over 7.20m.

An Unknown Zone was intersected at 371.30m and produced an intercept of 1.04 g/t Au over 11.90m.

This hole drilled to a final depth of 869.40m on February 28, 2021.

SB-2021-011 - Bralorne West Block

Partial preliminary assay results have been received for this hole.

An Unknown Zone was intersected at 24.95m and produced an intercept of 3.90 g/t Au over 1.55m.

An Unknown Zone was intersected at 206.05m and produced an intercept of 1.38 g/t Au over 2.85m.

An Unknown Zone was intersected at 237.80m and produced an intercept of 1.37 g/t Au over 1.70m.

An Unknown Zone was intersected at 288.65m and produced an intercept of 1.34 g/t Au over 3.35m.

This hole drilled to a final depth of 913.50m on March 8, 2021.

SB-2021-012 - Bralorne West Block

Partial preliminary assay results have been received for this hole.

The Charlotte HW was intersected at 77.70m and produced an intercept of 1.46 g/t Au over 5.95m.

The 101 Vein was intersected at 278.30m and produced an intercept of 1.42 g/t Au over 6.40m.

The 55 HW Vein was intersected at 350.15m and produced an intercept of 2.80 g/t Au over 2.00m.

This hole drilled to a final depth of 623.20m on March 7, 2021.

SB-2021-013 - Bralorne West Block

Partial preliminary assay results have been received for this hole.

The Charlotte Zone was intersected at 216.00m and produced an intercept of 4.63 g/t Au over 3.40m.

The Knight Zone was intersected at 330.05m and produced an intercept of 1.90 g/t Au over 8.95m.

This hole drilled to a final depth of 503.40m on March 6, 2021.

Bralorne Gold Project Drill Holes SB-2021-002, 003A, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 011, 012, 013 Diamond Drill Hole Name From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone Method Reported SB-2021-002 317.5 318 0.5 0.884 Knight Zone Au-AA24 SB-2021-002 318 318.5 0.5 2.37 Au-AA24 SB-2021-002 319.3 320.1 0.8 0.499 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 167.60 168.20 0.60 7.52 Knight Zone Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 169.85 170.60 0.75 0.68 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 170.60 171.10 0.50 13.60 Au-GRA22 SB-2021-003A 171.10 171.60 0.50 1.52 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 171.60 172.20 0.60 0.29 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 172.20 173.00 0.80 0.74 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 314.00 314.50 0.50 1.48 Unknown Zone Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 314.50 316.00 1.50 0.37 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 316.00 316.50 0.50 0.93 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 316.50 317.00 0.50 1.07 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 317.00 317.50 0.50 1.15 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 317.50 318.00 0.50 2.98 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 318.00 318.50 0.50 11.35 Au-GRA22 SB-2021-003A 318.50 319.00 0.50 0.72 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 319.00 319.50 0.50 1.75 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 319.50 320.00 0.50 1.96 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 320.00 320.50 0.50 3.51 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 320.50 321.00 0.50 0.64 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 321.00 321.50 0.50 0.61 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 321.50 322.60 1.10 1.62 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 322.60 324.00 1.40 1.71 Unknown Zone Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 324.00 325.50 1.50 0.89 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 325.50 326.00 0.50 0.64 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 326.00 326.60 0.60 1.65 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 326.60 328.00 1.40 0.28 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 388.00 389.00 1.00 0.59 Unknown Zone Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 389.00 389.50 0.50 1.94 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 389.50 391.00 1.50 0.52 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 391.00 392.10 1.10 0.74 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 392.10 392.60 0.50 0.49 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 392.60 393.10 0.50 0.49 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 393.10 393.60 0.50 0.87 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 393.60 394.15 0.55 0.64 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 394.15 394.65 0.50 0.55 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 394.65 395.15 0.50 1.22 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 395.15 396.15 1.00 1.09 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003A 396.15 397.15 1.00 1.03 Au-AA24 SB-2021-004 64.50 65.05 0.55 0.41 Charlotte Hanging Wall Au-AA24 SB-2021-004 65.05 65.70 0.65 1.17 Au-AA24 SB-2021-004 65.70 66.20 0.50 0.54 Au-AA24 SB-2021-004 66.20 66.80 0.60 0.13 Au-AA24 SB-2021-005 65.35 66.10 0.75 5.56 Charlotte Hanging Wall Au-AA24 SB-2021-005 66.10 66.90 0.80 0.91 Au-AA24 SB-2021-005 66.90 67.70 0.80 5.22 Au-AA24 SB-2021-005 67.70 68.70 1.00 0.38 Au-AA24 SB-2021-005 68.70 69.95 1.25 0.03 Au-AA24 SB-2021-005 69.95 71.45 1.50 0.01 Au-AA24 SB-2021-005 71.45 72.95 1.50 1.32 Au-AA24 SB-2021-005 72.95 73.60 0.65 0.83 Au-AA24 SB-2021-005 240.90 241.60 0.70 0.51 Charlotte Hanging Wall Au-AA24 SB-2021-005 243.10 243.85 0.75 0.38 Au-AA24 SB-2021-005 243.85 244.60 0.75 3.33 Au-AA24 SB-2021-005 244.60 245.25 0.65 0.76 Au-AA24 SB-2021-005 246.15 247.05 0.90 0.24 Au-AA24 SB-2021-006 18.85 19.45 0.60 4.63 Charlotte Hanging Wall Au-AA24 SB-2021-006 19.45 19.95 0.50 0.98 Au-AA24 SB-2021-006 19.95 20.45 0.50 1.52 Au-AA24 SB-2021-007 63.50 64.35 0.85 2.57 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2021-007 66.65 67.15 0.50 0.62 Au-AA24 SB-2021-007 100.45 100.95 0.50 1.78 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2021-007 100.95 101.50 0.55 0.88 Au-AA24 SB-2021-007 101.50 102.05 0.55 0.19 Au-AA24 SB-2021-008 14.10 15.10 1.00 0.63 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2021-008 15.10 16.00 0.90 1.49 Au-AA24 SB-2021-008 16.00 16.80 0.80 0.37 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-008 16.80 17.40 0.60 0.97 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-008 17.40 18.00 0.60 4.37 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-008 18.00 19.00 1.00 2.52 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-008 19.00 20.00 1.00 0.57 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-008 20.00 21.00 1.00 0.38 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-008 21.00 22.10 1.10 1.65 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-008 22.10 23.15 1.05 1.42 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-008 23.15 24.20 1.05 0.35 Au-AA24 SB-2021-008 24.20 24.90 0.70 0.20 Au-AA24 SB-2021-008 24.90 25.60 0.70 0.23 Au-AA24 SB-2021-008 25.60 26.15 0.55 1.20 Au-AA24 SB-2021-008 124.10 124.85 0.75 0.22 Unknown Zone Au-AA24 SB-2021-008 124.85 125.35 0.50 0.95 Au-AA24 SB-2021-008 125.35 126.10 0.75 0.98 Au-AA24 SB-2021-008 285.00 285.50 0.50 1.78 Knight Zone Au-AA24 SB-2021-008 285.50 286.15 0.65 2.06 Au-AA24 SB-2021-008 286.15 287.00 0.85 2.66 Au-AA24 SB-2021-008 287.00 287.50 0.50 0.59 Au-AA24 SB-2021-008 287.50 288.00 0.50 1.49 Au-AA24 SB-2021-008 288.00 288.50 0.50 1.74 Au-AA24 SB-2021-008 288.50 289.35 0.85 2.40 Au-AA24 SB-2021-008 289.35 290.00 0.65 1.18 Au-AA24 SB-2021-008 290.00 290.55 0.55 2.27 Au-AA24 SB-2021-008 290.55 291.05 0.50 1.44 Au-AA24 SB-2021-008 291.05 292.00 0.95 1.55 Au-AA24 SB-2021-008 292.00 293.50 1.50 0.23 Au-AA24 SB-2021-008 403.50 404.00 0.50 0.15 Unknown Zone Au-AA24 SB-2021-008 404.00 404.70 0.70 6.06 Au-AA24 SB-2021-008 404.70 405.20 0.50 9.65 Au-AA24 SB-2021-008 405.20 405.70 0.50 0.92 Au-AA24 SB-2021-008 405.70 406.60 0.90 0.06 Au-AA24 SB-2021-008 406.60 407.50 0.90 0.14 Au-AA24 SB-2021-008 407.50 408.10 0.60 0.24 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 108.45 109.00 0.55 0.90 Unknown Zone Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 109.00 109.55 0.55 2.44 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 109.55 110.05 0.50 3.87 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 110.05 110.55 0.50 2.27 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 112.80 113.40 0.60 1.20 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 113.40 113.95 0.55 2.33 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-009 113.95 114.50 0.55 0.48 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 152.70 153.45 0.75 0.31 Unknown Zone Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 153.45 154.00 0.55 0.44 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 155.50 156.00 0.50 0.67 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 156.00 156.50 0.50 2.24 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 180.05 181.00 0.95 0.16 Unknown Zone Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 181.00 181.75 0.75 0.48 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 181.75 182.25 0.50 0.59 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 182.25 182.75 0.50 0.43 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 235.10 235.65 0.55 0.79 Unknown Zone Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 235.65 236.40 0.75 0.94 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 236.40 237.10 0.70 0.35 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 237.10 237.60 0.50 0.24 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 341.90 342.45 0.55 1.41 Unknown Zone Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 342.45 343.00 0.55 0.16 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 343.00 344.00 1.00 0.56 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 344.00 344.60 0.60 0.34 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 344.60 345.15 0.55 0.12 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 345.15 345.75 0.60 0.13 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 345.75 346.30 0.55 3.85 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 346.30 346.90 0.60 1.09 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 346.90 347.85 0.95 0.39 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 347.85 348.55 0.70 1.36 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 348.55 349.10 0.55 7.08 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 371.30 371.80 0.50 1.59 Unknown Zone Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 371.80 372.35 0.55 0.50 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 372.35 372.90 0.55 1.50 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 372.90 373.55 0.65 1.22 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 373.55 374.55 1.00 0.08 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 374.55 375.55 1.00 0.09 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 375.55 376.10 0.55 1.30 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 376.10 376.65 0.55 1.35 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 376.65 377.40 0.75 1.35 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 377.40 378.00 0.60 0.08 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 378.00 378.55 0.55 0.34 Unknown Zone Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 378.55 379.50 0.95 3.13 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 379.50 380.20 0.70 1.04 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 380.20 380.90 0.70 1.76 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 380.90 381.60 0.70 0.93 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 381.60 382.35 0.75 0.25 Au-AA24 SB-2021-009 382.35 383.20 0.85 1.21 Au-AA24 SB-2021-011 24.95 25.50 0.55 2.13 Unknown Zone Au-AA24 SB-2021-011 25.50 26.00 0.50 5.80 Au-AA24 SB-2021-011 26.00 26.50 0.50 3.95 Au-AA24 SB-2021-011 206.05 206.80 0.75 0.32 Unknown Zone Au-AA24 SB-2021-011 206.80 207.30 0.50 0.38 Au-AA24 SB-2021-011 207.30 207.80 0.50 1.52 Au-AA24 SB-2021-011 207.80 208.30 0.50 3.93 Au-AA24 SB-2021-011 208.30 208.90 0.60 1.31 Au-AA24 SB-2021-011 237.80 238.30 0.50 0.42 Unknown Zone Au-AA24 SB-2021-011 238.30 238.80 0.50 2.14 Au-AA24 SB-2021-011 238.80 239.50 0.70 1.50 Au-AA24 SB-2021-011 288.65 289.15 0.50 0.75 Unknown Zone Au-AA24 SB-2021-011 289.15 289.65 0.50 2.16 Au-AA24 SB-2021-011 289.65 290.65 1.00 2.63 Au-AA24 SB-2021-011 290.65 291.15 0.50 0.54 Au-AA24 SB-2021-011 291.15 292.00 0.85 0.14 Au-AA24 SB-2021-012 77.70 78.20 0.50 2.06 Charlotte Hanging Wall GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-012 78.20 78.70 0.50 0.54 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-012 78.70 79.40 0.70 3.13 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-012 79.40 80.20 0.80 1.72 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-012 80.20 81.20 1.00 0.54 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-012 81.20 81.70 0.50 1.86 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-012 81.70 82.50 0.80 1.33 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-012 82.50 83.00 0.50 1.12 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-012 83.00 83.65 0.65 1.13 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-012 278.30 278.80 0.50 0.56 101 Vein GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-012 278.80 279.30 0.50 9.10 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-012 279.30 279.90 0.60 0.35 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-012 279.90 280.40 0.50 3.05 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-012 280.40 281.15 0.75 0.54 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-012 281.15 281.65 0.50 2.62 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-012 281.65 282.15 0.50 0.13 101 Vein GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-012 282.15 282.70 0.55 0.47 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-012 282.70 283.20 0.50 0.26 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-012 283.20 283.70 0.50 0.16 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-012 283.70 284.20 0.50 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-012 284.20 284.70 0.50 0.52 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-012 350.15 350.65 0.50 1.07 55 Hanging Wall Vein GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-012 350.65 351.15 0.50 4.30 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-012 351.15 351.65 0.50 5.66 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-013 216.00 216.60 0.60 0.78 Charlotte Zone GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-013 216.60 217.10 0.50 23.76 GO_FAS50M_P SB-2021-013 217.10 217.65 0.55 0.93 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-013 217.65 218.40 0.75 3.23 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-013 218.40 219.40 1.00 0.46 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-013 330.05 330.60 0.55 0.29 Knight Zone GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-013 330.60 331.35 0.75 0.28 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-013 331.35 331.90 0.55 1.99 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-013 331.90 332.40 0.50 0.55 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-013 332.40 332.90 0.50 1.28 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-013 332.90 333.40 0.50 0.82 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-013 333.40 333.90 0.50 1.72 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-013 333.90 334.50 0.60 1.70 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-013 334.50 335.00 0.50 0.70 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-013 335.00 335.80 0.80 4.02 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-013 335.80 336.45 0.65 8.88 GO_FAS50M_P SB-2021-013 337.85 338.40 0.55 4.74 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-013 338.40 339.00 0.60 0.41 GO_FAA50V10 Notes:

Diamond drill hole SB-2021-002 has collar orientation of Azimuth 116; Dip -45.

Diamond drill hole SB-2021-003A has collar orientation of Azimuth 194; Dip -59.

Diamond drill hole SB-2021-004 has collar orientation of Azimuth 127; Dip -62.

Diamond drill hole SB-2021-005 has collar orientation of Azimuth 135; Dip -48.

Diamond drill hole SB-2021-006 has collar orientation of Azimuth 120; Dip -45.

Diamond drill hole SB-2021-007 has a collar orientation of Azimuth 155; Dip -50.

Diamond drill hole SB-2021-008 has a collar orientation of Azimuth 137, Dip -46.

Diamond drill hole SB-2021-009 has a collar orientation of Azimuth 157; Dip -55.

Diamond drill hole SB-2021-010 has a collar orientation of Azimuth 181; Dip -56.

Diamond drill hole SB-2021-011 has a collar orientation of Azimuth 180; Dip -54.

Diamond drill hole SB-2021-012 has a collar orientation of Azimuth 195; Dip -60.

Diamond drill hole SB-2021-013 has a collar orientation of Azimuth 151, Dip -51. True widths are estimated 40 - 90% of intercept lengths and are based on oriented core measurements where available. Method reported includes the most up to date information as of this press release.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com ) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 282,403 hectares over 258 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

For further information, please contact:

Terry Harbort President & CEO Terry.harbort@talliskerresources.com +1 416 361 2808 Mick Carew VP, Strategic and Corporate Development mick.carew@taliskerresources.com +1 604 803 7711

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core at the Bralorne project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm respectively). Drill core samples are minimum 50 cm and maximum 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest such as a vein or zone of mineralisation. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and make up 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release.

Sample preparation and analyses is carried out by ALS Global, at their laboratory in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31).

Gold and in diamond drill core is analysed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (code Au-AA24), while multi-element chemistry is analysed by 4-Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr).

Gold assay technique Au-AA24 has an upper detection limit of 10ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the Au-AA24 technique is sent for gravimetric finish via method Au-GRA22 which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 3 ppm Au are re-analysed with method Au-SCR24 which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Talisker considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Figure 1: Map showing 7 zones that comprise the Bralorne Project, the Charlotte Zone, drill holes included in this press release, major gold-bearing quartz veins (white) and associated bounding structures and surface infrastructure.

Figure 2: Long-section through the Bralorne deposit (refer to figure 1 for reference) showing the relative target depths for both the near-surface bulk tonnage gold mineralization at the Charlotte Zone and the high-grade veins below, and drilling completed by Talisker with drill intercepts (in red) and highlight intersections. Figure 3: Close-up view of near-surface bulk tonnage gold mineralization at the Charlotte Zone (looking east) showing drilling completed by Talisker with drill intercepts (in red) and highlight intersections.

Figure 4: Maps showing highlight drill intersections from Bralorne West (see Figure 1 for reference)

SOURCE: Talisker Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/642126/Talisker-Intersects-156-gt-Gold-over-14-m-and-2376-gt-Gold-Over-050-m-of-Near-Surface-Gold-Mineralisation-at-the-Charlotte-Zone-Bralorne-Gold-Project