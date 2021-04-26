Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung, 26.4.2021: Kurschance der Woche?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PVKE ISIN: DK0061155785 Ticker-Symbol: 3NU 
Tradegate
26.04.21
09:58 Uhr
0,799 Euro
-0,016
-1,96 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASTRALIS GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASTRALIS GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7860,81214:37
0,7850,81414:37
GlobeNewswire
26.04.2021 | 13:41
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Astralis Group A/S - name change to Astralis A/S

The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 28 April 2021.





ISIN:          DK0061155785 
---------------------------------------
Name:          Astralis Group
---------------------------------------
New name:        Astralis   
---------------------------------------
Short name:       ASTGRP    
---------------------------------------
New short name      ASTRLS    
---------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 184125    
---------------------------------------







For further information, please call Certified Adviser Tofte & Company, tel.
(+45) 26 10 08 77

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=854582
ASTRALIS GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.