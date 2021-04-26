First North Denmark: Astralis Group A/S - name change to Astralis A/S

The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 28 April 2021. ISIN: DK0061155785 --------------------------------------- Name: Astralis Group --------------------------------------- New name: Astralis --------------------------------------- Short name: ASTGRP --------------------------------------- New short name ASTRLS --------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 184125 --------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser Tofte & Company, tel. (+45) 26 10 08 77 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=854582