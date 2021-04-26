While returning clinical practice to normality is unequivocally desired by all stakeholders, the somewhat paradoxical consequence of the global roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines has been an unavoidable disruption to the routine administration of other vaccines. RhoVac reported in March 2021 that as the COVID-19 vaccine was being rolled out in the age brackets of the ongoing Phase II BRaVac trial, the treatment with RV001 had to be delayed, albeit only by one quarter. The trial readout is still achievable within the existing budget and management has reported no other disruptions to the trial. Our valuation is slightly higher at SEK68.5/share (versus SEK64.2/share).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...