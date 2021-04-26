AVSystem and ISP Supplies announce their partnership to deliver a turn-key service management solution for wireless internet service providers (WISPs) that is tailored for the CBRS market.

The growth in this area has been enabled by FCC's release of the 3.5 GHz band the so-called Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS). This offers tremendous opportunities for WISPs in bringing affordable broadband fixed wireless access (FWA) services to rural and underserved areas, as they now have more deployment options available.

Under the partnership, as a value-added reseller, ISP Supplies pre-integrates and resells AVSystem's standards-based auto configuration server (ACS) service management platform, along with tested hardware from ISP Supplies' hardware partners. The goal is to provide an end-to-end turn-key solution to enable fast and reliable service deployment and effective operational service management.

This is especially important in the current times where broadband access has become a priority for many households and the lack thereof can lead to exclusion in areas such as education and employment. Additionally, service providers are looking for safe and socially distant methods of device onboarding that require little to no truck roll. Fixed wireless solutions offered by ISP Supplies, accompanied by AVSystem's device management software, are just the right answer.

Trusted by over a hundred telecoms and ISPs worldwide, AVSystem's software offers a broad set of device management capabilities, deployable both on-premise and in the cloud. These include remote onboarding and group monitoring of devices over different protocols, such as TR-069 and USP, as well as extensive customer care features. AVSystem's solution also has a tailored Fixed Wireless Access module that allows service providers to deliver better customer experience, cut operational expenses, and automate service quality assurance in this area.

ISP Supplies is a leading provider of high quality wired and wireless networking equipment and services, including all aspects of network design and deployment, RF planning, and frequency coordination. Wireless internet service providers look to ISP Supplies as an authority on the bleeding-edge of the networking industry.

"We are very excited to be working with ISP Supplies in the fast growing area of CBRS-based broadband services. Our goal is to eliminate the headache involved in haphazard device purchasing, testing, onboarding, and management. Thanks to our partnership with ISP Supplies, WISPs can simply focus on delivering exceptional customer experience with their broadband services," says William Yan, President, Americas, at AVSystem.

"The need for WISP operators to have a comprehensive management system has never been more pressing. CBRS and private LTE systems are being deployed in rapidly increasing numbers. We are excited to offer the comprehensive zero touch deployment capabilities AVSystem Cloud and UMP offer to enable our customers to rapidly deploy and manage customer end equipment," says David Peterson, Senior Engineer at ISP Supplies.

About AVSystem

AVSystem is a vendor of Internet of Things and device management software present on the market since 2006. Our mission is to develop solutions that help enterprises create and manage ecosystems of connected devices. We offer platforms for device and network management, IoT application enablement, WiFi marketing and indoor location, as well as embedded tools.

As market leaders in IoT device management, we manage millions of devices worldwide. We focus on scalable solutions based on standards such as LwM2M to help companies speed up the time to market of their IoT projects.

Visit www.avsystem.com for more information.

About ISP Supplies

ISP Supplies is a leading provider of high quality wired and wireless networking equipment and services including all aspects of network design and deployment, RF planning, and frequency coordination. Centrally located in College Station, Texas, and Ottawa Canada, our experienced teams of network engineers help customers build, operate and maintain point-to-point and point-to-multipoint licensed and unlicensed TDMA and LTE networks. ISP Supplies also specializes in provisioning Wi-Fi networks for small offices, outdoor venues and large enterprise deployments.

Wireless internet service providers (WISPS) look to ISP Supplies as an authority on the bleeding-edge of the networking industry. Our primary offering is equipment and training on products from top manufacturers like Cambium Networks, Airspan, Ubiquiti Networks, MikroTik Mimosa, Baicells, Positron Access, ALGcom, Netonix, Racom, Siklu, Teltonika, and more!

