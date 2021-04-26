Winners, Inc. Subsidiary VegasWINNERS New Podcast "Krush House" Debuts First Episode Starring Special Guest Pete Rose, Major League Baseballs All-Time Hits Leader

Sports Betting Show Streams Weekly on Fridays on VegasWinners.com

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, released the first episode of its new podcast, "Krush House." on its website at https://vegaswinners.com .

The debut show features baseball legend Pete Rose as a very special guest who reveals how he was never very good at picking winners, his time in prison and much more. Pete's interview will be highlighted in several upcoming shows and reveals a very candid baseball legend who absolutely loved the game.

"There's a lot of players who aren't fundamentally sound. There are a lot of bad teams. There are some real good athletes today," said Pete Rose. "But I don't look at that because I played against Musial, Mayes, Aaron, Clemente and I am going to tell you right now the greatest player in the history of baseball without a question now and 100 years from now is a guy named George Herman "Babe" Ruth. Babe Ruth did something that Michael Jordan couldn't do, Wayne Gretzky couldn't do, and Tom Brady couldn't do. Babe Ruth by going into this town or that town in the 20s sold out every seat in the place and allowed these teams to grow."

Krush House airs weekly on Friday's at https://vegaswinners.com and features host and Vegas sports gambling legend Wayne Allyn Root, former Baywatch star Angelica Bridges and comedian Frank Nicotero. The weekly episodes will feature a special guest, on the scene reporting from games and other locations. The team of expert handicappers and fanatic sports fans will provide upcoming tips on the games the week ahead covering all major sport leagues and more, which will all be determined by the current season and upcoming events.

"I've always predicted sports betting would become legal. It's a very exciting time to see state by state starting to legalize online sports gambling. We were granted our first State license in the State of Indiana and we anticipate more to come in the very near future." said Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS. "Our show will deliver inside tips from experts on who to bet in big games."

Every week the show will highlight the best picks from several experts and will walk viewers through sports betting terminology. Krush House sideline reporter Deb Whitcas in this week's show surprises fans at the Phillies opening game.

