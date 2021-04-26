Wearable Health Solutions, Inc.: Wearable Health Solutions Inc. Expands into the Brazilian Market

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2021 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. ("WHSI", or the "Company") (OTC PINK:WHSI). (http://www.wearablehealthsolutions.com/), WHSI today announced that it is in talks with a Brazilian syndicates to form partnerships to develop a distribution network for its "iHelp" technology, products and related services in Brazil.

"Our 3G devices are currently in test phase, and nearing completion, which will be ready for immediate distribution, until such time as our 4G device is completed which then will be available for marketing and sales efforts," stated Peter Pizzino, President. "In addition, our Lone Worker technology, products and applications may be marketed to government agencies, hospitals, and commercial users country wide. We have been responding to increased demand from both our domestic and global dealer partners by continually increasing our inventory levels."

WHSI is a manufacturer, developer and distributor of Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) technology focused on mobile alert tracking devices for emergency medical and occupational safety markets worldwide, concentrating on North American markets.

About Wearable Health Solutions Inc.

Wearable Health Solutions is a manufacturer of personal security and/or personal emergency response systems (PERS) or medical alarm devices. Our products are designed, marketed and sold to dealers of hospitals, home healthcare, and home security, as well as for lone worker initiatives so employees that work alone or in isolation can summon assistance if their health or safety is threatened.



The Company is implementing a new product called the iHelp MAX. This device is a cellular medical alert system that operates on a 4G network. The iHelp MAX device showcases features and functionalities such as fall detection and geo-fencing (the ability to pre-set an area and alert loved ones if the device user enters or leaves a pre-determined area). The iHelp Max 4G will be telehealth ready and will plug into multiple devices to enable remote monitoring and data collection of essential vital signs in real-time and with historical references via Bluetooth, NFC, and WiFi technology. WHSI is considering several wearable technologies (body mounted sensors that monitor and transmit biological data for healthcare purposes) as potential partners in this endeavor.

Our Management Team has over 30 years total experience in the business. With our experience in the industry and our innovative technology, WHSI is positioned as a leader in the manufacturing and distribution of wearable health devices, services and health data transmission.

For further information please visit our website at www.wearablehealthsolutions.com.

This press release includes statements that are not historical in nature and may be characterized as "forward-looking statements," including those related to future financial and operating results, benefits, and synergies of the combined companies, statements concerning the Company's outlook, pricing trends, and forces within the industry, the completion dates of capital projects, expected sales growth, cost reduction strategies, and their results, long-term goals of the Company and other statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. All predictions as to future results contain a measure of uncertainty and, accordingly, actual results could differ materially. Among the factors which could cause a difference are: changes in the general economy; changes in demand for the Company's products or in the cost and availability of its raw materials; the actions of its competitors; the success of our customers; technological change; changes in employee relations; government regulations; litigation, including its inherent uncertainty; difficulties in plant operations and materials; transportation, environmental matters; and other unforeseen circumstances. A number of these factors are discussed in the Company's previous filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act") protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

