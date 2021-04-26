Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced the implementation of a digital experience platform for Bristol Water to modernize critical infrastructure.

As part of this implementation, Wipro will develop a new cloud-based solution with capabilities such as instant release, high security, low maintenance, and ability to seamlessly integrate with Bristol Water's existing systems through bespoke Application Programming Interface (API) solutions. This advanced platform will allow Bristol Water to stay ahead of regulatory requirements and enhance their customer and developer experience.

Wipro will empower Bristol Water's users and deliver a superior digital experience to their customers and developers by applying the 4M approach method, model, machinery and mindset of new age engineering. The enhanced digital experience delivered by Wipro will lead to an increase in Customer measure of experience (C-MeX) and Developer measure of experience (D-MeX) scores of Bristol Water.

Srinivasaa HG, Vice President, iDEAS, Wipro Limited said, "We are delighted to build and implement a digital experience platform for Bristol Water. The platform helps address the ongoing regulatory changes in the UK market while enabling an enhanced customer and developer experience. We look forward to supporting Bristol Water in their digital journey. I'm proud of the work ethic demonstrated by both the teams, who made it possible to deliver outcomes with predictable timelines and cost during a global pandemic."

Stephen Green, Head of IT, Bristol Water said, "The implementation of advanced Wipro solutions will allow for a rapid turnaround from problem identification to solution realization. Wipro's research-driven and design-led implementation gives control back to Bristol Water customers."

Wipro will continue working with partners to create advanced digital solutions capable of advancing their goals.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 190,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

