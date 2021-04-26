Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung, 26.4.2021: Kurschance der Woche?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CM97 ISIN: CA8263XP1041 Ticker-Symbol: 409 
Frankfurt
26.04.21
14:05 Uhr
0,534 Euro
+0,534
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIERRA MADRE GOLD AND SILVER LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIERRA MADRE GOLD AND SILVER LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
26.04.2021 | 15:08
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver: Sierra Madre Signs Formal Surface Agreements with Local Ejidos, Grants Incentive Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2021 / Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. ("Sierra Madre" or the "Company") (TSXV:SM) is pleased to announce that it has entered into formal surface rights agreements with the El Pantanal, El Refugio, and Trigomil Ejidos that allow the company to conduct exploration activities, including drilling, on Ejido lands. The land owned by these Ejidos cover all the exploration targets identified by the company to date.

The agreements call for yearly payments of MP$100,000 to each Ejido with the first payments having been made. All parties have agreed to negotiate a comprehensive agreement allowing both exploration and exploitation activities.

Sierra Madre also announces that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted stock options to certain directors, management and consultants to purchase an aggregate of 4,600,000 common shares of the Company at the price of $0.74 per share for a period of 5 years from the grant date. The options will vest 1/3 immediately as of the date of grant; 1/3 six months after the date of the grant; and 1/3 twelve months after the date of the grant. The Company also announces that it has granted stock options to certain consultants to purchase an aggregate of 385,000 common shares of the company at the price of $0.74 per share for a period of 2 years from the grant date. The options will vest 1/3 immediately as of the date of grant; 1/3 six months after the date of the grant; and 1/3 twelve months after the date of the grant. This stock option grant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About the Company

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, currently focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of the Tepic Property in Nayarit, Mexico. The Company has an experienced management team with a proven track record of wealth creation in Mexico through project discovery, advancement and monetization. Sierra Madre's key objective is to advance exploration on the Tepic Property to determine whether it contains commercially exploitable deposits of precious or base metals.

On behalf of the board of directors of Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd.,

"Alexander Langer"

Alexander Langer
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Sierra Madre Gold and Silver



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/642139/Sierra-Madre-Signs-Formal-Surface-Agreements-with-Local-Ejidos-Grants-Incentive-Options

SIERRA MADRE GOLD AND SILVER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.