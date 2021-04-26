Anzeige
Montag, 26.04.2021
Sondermeldung, 26.4.2021: Kurschance der Woche?
WKN: A0MK5Z ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 
Frankfurt
26.04.21
09:17 Uhr
0,054 Euro
+0,003
+4,90 %
26.04.2021 | 15:10
Eve Sleep plc: Posting of 2020 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Eve Sleep plc: Posting of 2020 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting 
26-Apr-2021 / 13:39 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") 
 
Posting of 2020 Annual Report and Financial Statements and Notice of Annual General Meeting 
eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France announces that, further 
to the release of its Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2020, its full 2020 Annual Report and Financial 
Statements together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") are now available on the Company's investor 
website at (https://investor.evesleep.co.uk/) and have been posted to those shareholders who have elected to receive 
hardcopy shareholder communications from the Company. 
 
The AGM of the Company will be held at the Company's office at 29A Kentish Town Road, London, NW1 8NL at 10:00 am on 
Wednesday 26 May 2021. 
 
 
For enquiries, please contact: 
eve Sleep plc 
 
Cheryl Calverley, Chief Executive Officer 
                      via M7 Communications LTD 
Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer 
finnCap Ltd - Nominated Adviser and Broker 
                      Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 
Matt Goode / Ed Whiley - Corporate Finance 
 
Alice Lane - Equity Capital Markets 
M7 Communications LTD - PR/IR        Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 
Mark Reed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BYWMFT51 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:     EVE 
LEI Code:   2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 
Sequence No.: 100662 
EQS News ID:  1188263 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188263&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2021 08:39 ET (12:39 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
