WKN: A1JLWT ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Ticker-Symbol: PM6 
Tradegate
26.04.21
16:13 Uhr
18,465 Euro
-0,125
-0,67 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,40518,51516:16
18,42518,47016:16
26.04.2021 | 15:16
Polymetal: Results of AGM

DJ Polymetal: Results of AGM 

Polymetal International plc (POLY) 
Polymetal: Results of AGM 
26-Apr-2021 / 15:45 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Release time IMMEDIATE                            LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY 
Date     26 April 2021 Polymetal International plc

Results of AGM

Polymetal announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company ("AGM") held today at 11.00 am (BST), all resolution proposed by directors in the Notice of the AGM dated 17 March 2021 were passed.

Voting results 

Resolution*            Vote type    Voted    Voted % % of Issued Share Capital 
                  For       323,021,006 100.00 68.21 
01, ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS    Against     -      0.00  0.00 
                  Votes Withheld** 2,797    -    - 
                  For       316,335,119 97.93  66.80 
02, REMUNERATION REPORT      Against     6,679,115  2.07  1.41 
                  Votes Withheld** 9,569    -    - 
                  For       323,021,006 100.00 68.21 
03, FINAL DIVIDEND         Against     -      0.00  0.00 
                  Votes Withheld** 2,797    -    - 
                  For       312,991,331 96.94  66.09 
04, RE-ELECT MR IAN COCKERILL   Against     9,893,434  3.06  2.09 
                  Votes Withheld** 139,038   -    - 
                  For       322,881,286 100.00 68.18 
05, RE-ELECT MR VITALY NESIS    Against     2,334    0.00  0.00 
                  Votes Withheld** 140,183   -    - 
                  For       320,448,093 99.25  67.67 
06, RE-ELECT MR DE SOUSA-OLIVEIRA Against     2,435,527  0.75  0.51 
                  Votes Withheld** 140,183   -    - 
                  For       322,881,286 100.00 68.18 
07, RE-ELECT MR KONSTANTIN YANAKOV Against     2,334    0.00  0.00 
                  Votes Withheld** 140,183   -    - 
                  For       317,156,284 98.23  66.97 
08, RE-ELECT MR GIACOMO BAIZINI  Against     5,727,336  1.77  1.21 
                  Votes Withheld** 140,183   -    - 
                  For       322,867,459 99.99  68.18 
09, RE-ELECT MS TRACEY KERR    Against     16,161   0.01  0.00 
                  Votes Withheld** 140,183   -    - 
                  For       322,877,290 100.00 68.18 
10, RE-ELECT MS ITALIA BONINELLI  Against     6,023    0.00  0.00 
                  Votes Withheld** 140,490   -    - 
                  For       322,869,756 100.00 68.18 
11, RE-ELECT MR VICTOR FLORES   Against     13,557   0.00  0.00 
                  Votes Withheld** 140,490   -    - 
                  For       320,897,632 99.38  67.76 
12, RE-ELECT MS ANDREA ABT     Against     1,985,881  0.62  0.42 
                  Votes Withheld** 140,290   -    - 
                  For       317,633,285 98.37  67.07 
13, RE-APPOINT AUDITORS      Against     5,248,228  1.63  1.11 
                  Votes Withheld** 142,290   -    - 
                  For       322,076,636 99.75  68.01 
14, REMUNERATION OF AUDITORS    Against     805,062   0.25  0.17 
                  Votes Withheld** 142,105   -    - 
                  For       300,140,082 92.96  63.38 
15, AUTHORITY TO ALLOT SHARES   Against     22,744,841 7.04  4.80 
                  Votes Withheld** 138,880   -    - 
                  For       317,356,383 99.27  67.02 
16, PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS       Against     2,328,358  0.73  0.49 
                  Votes Withheld** 3,339,062  -    - 
                  For       310,287,037 97.06  65.52 
17, ADDITIONAL FIVE PER CENT    Against     9,395    2.94  1.98 
                  Votes Withheld** 3,341,312  -    - 
                  For       319,235,445 98.87  67.41 
18, MARKET PURCHASES        Against     3,647,453  1.13  0.77 
                  Votes Withheld** 140,905   -    -

* Resolutions numbered 1 to 15 (inclusive) are ordinary resolutions and resolutions numbered 16 to 18 are special resolutions.

** A "vote withheld" is not a 'vote' under Jersey law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' the resolution.

A copy of resolutions passed as special business at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The total number of ordinary shares of no par value eligible to be voted at the AGM was 473,556,152. The scrutineer of the polls was Computershare Investor Services Limited.

About Polymetal

Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

Enquiries 

Media                          Investor Relations 
                            Polymetal     ir@polymetalinternational.com 
FTI Consulting 
                            Evgeny Monakhov  +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) 
Leonid Fink              +44 20 3727 1000 
                            Timofey Kulakov 
Viktor Pomichal 
                            Kirill Kuznetsov  +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) 
Joint Corporate Brokers 
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc +44 20 7425 8000 
Andrew Foster 
                            RBC Europe Limited 
Richard Brown 
                            Marcus Jackson   +44 20 7653 4000 
 
Panmure Gordon                     Jamil Miah 
 
Daniel Norman 
                    +44 20 7886 2500 
John Prior

Forward-looking statements

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B6T5S470 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     POLY 
LEI Code:   213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
Sequence No.: 100659 
EQS News ID:  1188250 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188250&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2021 08:45 ET (12:45 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
