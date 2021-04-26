DJ Polymetal: Results of AGM

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Results of AGM 26-Apr-2021 / 15:45 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 26 April 2021 Polymetal International plc

Results of AGM

Polymetal announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company ("AGM") held today at 11.00 am (BST), all resolution proposed by directors in the Notice of the AGM dated 17 March 2021 were passed.

Voting results

Resolution* Vote type Voted Voted % % of Issued Share Capital For 323,021,006 100.00 68.21 01, ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS Against - 0.00 0.00 Votes Withheld** 2,797 - - For 316,335,119 97.93 66.80 02, REMUNERATION REPORT Against 6,679,115 2.07 1.41 Votes Withheld** 9,569 - - For 323,021,006 100.00 68.21 03, FINAL DIVIDEND Against - 0.00 0.00 Votes Withheld** 2,797 - - For 312,991,331 96.94 66.09 04, RE-ELECT MR IAN COCKERILL Against 9,893,434 3.06 2.09 Votes Withheld** 139,038 - - For 322,881,286 100.00 68.18 05, RE-ELECT MR VITALY NESIS Against 2,334 0.00 0.00 Votes Withheld** 140,183 - - For 320,448,093 99.25 67.67 06, RE-ELECT MR DE SOUSA-OLIVEIRA Against 2,435,527 0.75 0.51 Votes Withheld** 140,183 - - For 322,881,286 100.00 68.18 07, RE-ELECT MR KONSTANTIN YANAKOV Against 2,334 0.00 0.00 Votes Withheld** 140,183 - - For 317,156,284 98.23 66.97 08, RE-ELECT MR GIACOMO BAIZINI Against 5,727,336 1.77 1.21 Votes Withheld** 140,183 - - For 322,867,459 99.99 68.18 09, RE-ELECT MS TRACEY KERR Against 16,161 0.01 0.00 Votes Withheld** 140,183 - - For 322,877,290 100.00 68.18 10, RE-ELECT MS ITALIA BONINELLI Against 6,023 0.00 0.00 Votes Withheld** 140,490 - - For 322,869,756 100.00 68.18 11, RE-ELECT MR VICTOR FLORES Against 13,557 0.00 0.00 Votes Withheld** 140,490 - - For 320,897,632 99.38 67.76 12, RE-ELECT MS ANDREA ABT Against 1,985,881 0.62 0.42 Votes Withheld** 140,290 - - For 317,633,285 98.37 67.07 13, RE-APPOINT AUDITORS Against 5,248,228 1.63 1.11 Votes Withheld** 142,290 - - For 322,076,636 99.75 68.01 14, REMUNERATION OF AUDITORS Against 805,062 0.25 0.17 Votes Withheld** 142,105 - - For 300,140,082 92.96 63.38 15, AUTHORITY TO ALLOT SHARES Against 22,744,841 7.04 4.80 Votes Withheld** 138,880 - - For 317,356,383 99.27 67.02 16, PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS Against 2,328,358 0.73 0.49 Votes Withheld** 3,339,062 - - For 310,287,037 97.06 65.52 17, ADDITIONAL FIVE PER CENT Against 9,395 2.94 1.98 Votes Withheld** 3,341,312 - - For 319,235,445 98.87 67.41 18, MARKET PURCHASES Against 3,647,453 1.13 0.77 Votes Withheld** 140,905 - -

* Resolutions numbered 1 to 15 (inclusive) are ordinary resolutions and resolutions numbered 16 to 18 are special resolutions.

** A "vote withheld" is not a 'vote' under Jersey law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' the resolution.

A copy of resolutions passed as special business at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The total number of ordinary shares of no par value eligible to be voted at the AGM was 473,556,152. The scrutineer of the polls was Computershare Investor Services Limited.

About Polymetal

Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

Enquiries

Media Investor Relations Polymetal ir@polymetalinternational.com FTI Consulting Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) Leonid Fink +44 20 3727 1000 Timofey Kulakov Viktor Pomichal Kirill Kuznetsov +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) Joint Corporate Brokers Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc +44 20 7425 8000 Andrew Foster RBC Europe Limited Richard Brown Marcus Jackson +44 20 7653 4000 Panmure Gordon Jamil Miah Daniel Norman +44 20 7886 2500 John Prior

Forward-looking statements

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Category Code: RAG TIDM: POLY LEI Code: 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 Sequence No.: 100659 EQS News ID: 1188250 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188250&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2021 08:45 ET (12:45 GMT)