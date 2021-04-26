Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung, 26.4.2021: Kurschance der Woche?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6WN ISIN: LT0000100661 Ticker-Symbol: YCJ 
Stuttgart
26.04.21
10:31 Uhr
0,104 Euro
+0,013
+13,66 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
LINAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
26.04.2021 | 15:17
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Vilnius: Observation Status Applied to AB Linas

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to apply observation status to AB Linas (LNS1L, ISIN
code LT0000100661). 

Linas AB publicly announced intention to delist the shares of the Issuer from
the trading on the regulated market of AB Nasdaq Vilnius and do not continue
the public offering thereof. 

The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants.

The more detailed information please find here.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 14 59
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
LINAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.