Montag, 26.04.2021
Sondermeldung, 26.4.2021: Kurschance der Woche?
WKN: A1XE3D ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 Ticker-Symbol: DHG 
Frankfurt
26.04.21
14:57 Uhr
4,425 Euro
+0,050
+1,14 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
26.04.2021 | 15:43
140 Leser
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Replacement: Update on Upcoming AGM

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Replacement: Update on Upcoming AGM 
26-Apr-2021 / 14:12 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Replacement: Update on COVID-19 and upcoming Annual General Meeting 
 
ISE: DHG LSE: DAL 
 
Dublin and London | 26 April 2021: As previously indicated, the annual general meeting of Dalata Hotel Group plc 
("Dalata" or the "Group"), Ireland's largest hotel operator with a growing presence in the UK, is scheduled to be held 
on Thursday, 29 April 2021 at 11:30 am BST at Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane, Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Grand Canal Dock, 
Dublin 2, D02 YT21. 
In light of the continuing restrictions on public gatherings and non-essential travel in response to the COVID-19 
crisis, shareholders will not be able to attend this week's AGM in person, but will be able to access and participate 
fully in the meeting through a virtual meeting platform (as described below). 
Dalata regrets the need to take this step, but it does so willingly to safeguard its shareholders' and employees' 
health and make the AGM as safe and efficient as possible. 
Members can access the virtual meeting platform at: 
https://web.lumiagm.com 
Meeting ID: 146-521-744 
Upon entry members will be prompted for their unique shareholder reference number ("SRN") and PIN. These can be found 
printed on the Forms of Proxy, or otherwise obtained by members holding interests in Dalata shares through the 
Euroclear Bank System or as CREST depository interests (CDIs) from their stockbroker or other intermediary. 
A user guide for members attending the meeting remotely is published on our website alongside the notice of the AGM and 
other papers. 
https://dalatahotelgroup.com/investors/shareholder-centreagm 
Members will be given the opportunity to ask questions and vote at the AGM via the virtual meeting platform. 
Alternatively, members may submit questions relating to the business of the meeting in advance by email to 
companysecretarial@dalatahotelgroup.com or by post to the Company's registered office (in either case, to be received 
no later than Monday, 26 April). 
Questions submitted using this mechanism will be addressed by the Chair at the meeting where possible. 
Contacts 
 
Dalata Hotel Group plc 
Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance 
T: +353 1 206 9400 
E: smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com 
 
About Dalata 
Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or 
leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned 
hotels, 12 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,261 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group 
is currently developing 13 new hotels and has plans to extend four of its existing hotels, adding close to 3,300 
bedrooms in total. This will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 12,500. For the full year 2020, 
Dalata reported revenue of EUR136.8 million and a loss after tax of EUR100.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market 
of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com 
 
 
 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2021 09:12 ET (13:12 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
