In its FY21 trading update, Draper Esprit indicated an unaudited NAV per share of not less than 728p, at least a 21% increase over its H121 NAV per share of 600p and vnfghgfdha 31% increase since 31 March 2020 (FY20: 555p). This performance was driven by an exceptionally strong tech market, reflecting a fair value increase in Draper Esprit's portfolio of over 47% for the year (vs management's targeted 20% return through the cycle), despite currency headwinds of over £50m. Draper Esprit made £128m of plc investment, with realisations of £206m, including full exits from Peak Games, TransferWise and Decibel and partial disposals of UiPath and Trustpilot. Management has seen no slowdown in deal flow, with a strong deal pipeline of over £50m of approved deals and £75m of qualified near-term deals. Cash at year-end stood at £161m (H121: £62.1m). The shares trade at a 15% premium to the estimated 728p NAV per share.

