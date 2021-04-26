Record's final quarter saw continued net inflows and positive market moves allowing assets under management equivalent (AUME) to exceed over $80bn, an increase of 37% for the year. Positively, the diversity of revenue has also increased and there is potential for this trend to continue as new products are launched, including a new EM Sustainable Finance fund in Q122. Work continues on introducing technology to facilitate new products and enhance scalability.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...