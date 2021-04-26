Internationally active IT service provider enriches global partner network

Mindbreeze, a leading provider of appliances and cloud services in the field of information insight, is teaming up with adesso. Customers of the internationally active IT service provider now benefit from innovative and intelligent knowledge management coupled with technological competence and specialist industry expertise.

"A successful business is based on cutting-edge ideas, future-proof technologies, and tailor-made IT strategies. It's all about the winning combination of technology expertise and a solid understanding of the business in question," explains Pascal Reddig, Head of Competence Center "Google Cloud" at adesso. "With Mindbreeze, we've found a key partner that unites both aspects at an extremely high level of quality. Our customers will be thrilled that we have enhanced our service portfolio with this kind of innovative technology."

Mindbreeze InSpire combines traditional search technologies with the most advanced technological developments in artificial intelligence to interpret enterprise information and deliver answers to critical business issues.

"In adesso we've gained a powerful partner in the German-speaking region. By joining forces with adesso, we expand our reach to even more businesses in Germany and together, we will be able to meet the growing demand for intelligent knowledge management professionally," explains Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze.

About adesso

adesso ranks among the leading IT service providers on the German-speaking market, specializing in consulting and customized software development for the core business processes of companies and public administrations. adesso's strategy is based on three pillars: its employees' comprehensive sector-specific expertise; broad, vendor-neutral technology competence; and proven, time-tested methods for software project implementation. The result IT solutions that make companies more competitive. adesso's core industries include insurance and reinsurance, banking and financial services, health care, lottery, energy supply, public administration, the automotive sector, transport companies, as well as the retail sector. Founded in Dortmund in 1997, adesso currently employs approximately 5,000 people (according to FTE) in the adesso Group. The stock is listed on the regulated market. More information at www.adesso.de.

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a leading international provider of appliances and cloud services for enterprise search, applied artificial intelligence, and knowledge management. More than 2,000 companies throughout the world already use Mindbreeze InSpire as a standard product to intelligently link, analyze, and access their corporate data. The global partner network ensures that customers can be supported anywhere in the world across all time zones.

You can find more information at www.mindbreeze.com

