AM Best has maintained its stable market segment outlook on the German non-life insurance segment.

AM Best's stable outlook is underpinned by German non-life insurers' focus on pricing discipline, as carriers strive to maintain underwriting profitability in the face of subdued support from investment earnings. In addition, strong and stable solvency levels will support the outlook in 2021, underpinned by German non-life insurers' conservative investment portfolios.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 insurance losses in Germany have mainly impacted commercial and industrial lines, which should underpin continued rate improvements for that business.

However, a new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: Germany Non-Life Insurance", notes that AM Best could revise its outlook on the segment to negative if a further deterioration in economic conditions leads to significant volatility in investment performance, or if technical profitability deteriorates.

