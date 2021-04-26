Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2021) - Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the H.C. Wainwright "Psychedelics In Psychiatry and Beyond" Virtual Conference being held on June 17, 2021.

James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset, commented, "Mindset is pleased to be invited to present at H.C. Wainwright's conference. Mindset has expanded its next generation drug program to four distinct families of novel, patent-pending compounds with the goal of creating optimized therapeutics for a range of treatment modalities and indications. We are excited to share the Mindset story with a broader investor audience and thank H.C. Wainwright for the invitation."

In addition, the Company announces that the Company's board of directors have approved the settlement of an aggregate of $113,000 of indebtedness (the "Debt Settlement") to a certain arm's length creditor of the Company, such that the Company proposes to issue 176,562 common shares (each a "Common Share") of the Company at a deemed price of $0.64 per Common Share in full and final satisfaction of such indebtedness. The issuance of the Common Shares in connection with the Debt Settlement is subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The Company would also like to announce the launch of a new comprehensive investor communications program pursuant to which the Company has engaged CDMG Inc., to develop and execute the investors communications program and to provide marketing services focusing on North America.

For further information, along with a video overview of Mindset, please visit our website at: www.mindsetpharma.com .

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

James Lanthier

Chief Executive Officer

jlanthier@mindsetpharma.com

Jason Atkinson

Corporate Development

jatkinson@mindsetpharma.com

647-938-5266

About Mindset Pharma Inc.

Mindset Pharma Inc. is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established to develop next generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybin along with its own proprietary compounds.

www.mindsetpharma.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81728