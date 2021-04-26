Anzeige
Montag, 26.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung, 26.4.2021:
WKN: 602290 ISIN: FI0009008270 
SSH Communications Security Corporation: SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION'S SUBSIDIARY KYBERLEIJONA OY COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF DELTAGON OY

SSH Communications Security Corporation announced on January 29, 2021, that its subsidiary Kyberleijona Oy has agreed to acquire all shares of Deltagon Oy. Kyberleijona Oy has received all required regulatory approvals, and other closing conditions of the transaction have been fulfilled. As a result of this, the acquisition of Deltagon Oy is completed. The details of the transaction are described in the stock exchange release published on January 29, 2021.

SSH's CEO, Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, comments:

"We have now closed the acquisitionof Deltagon. This acquisition is a major step in our transition to a subscription-based business model and in offering complete solutions with critical cybersecurity products. The acquisition also broadens our offerings portfolio and customer base. I wish the entire Deltagon staff warmly welcome as a part of our high-quality cybersecurity software sales, development, deployment, and support teams."

SSH will consolidate Deltagon Oy into the Group as a subsidiary starting April 26, 2021, and Deltagon will be a part of the Group's financial reporting starting from Q2 of 2021.


SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION


Teemu Tunkelo
CEO

For further information, please contact:
Teemu Tunkelo, CEO, tel. +358 40 5499605
Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 5410543

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.ssh.com


About SSH.COM

SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure, and control their digital core - their critical data, applications, and services. We have over 3,000 customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world's largest financial institutions, and major organizations in all verticals. We are committed to helping our customers thrive in the cloud era with solutions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction, and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe, and Asia; and through a global network of certified partners. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
