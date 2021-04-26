New WSOP bracelet circuit events begin May 1

The World Series of Poker (WSOP) and GGPoker today announce a comprehensive schedule of online WSOP events kicking off with the WSOP Super Circuit Online Series on Saturday, May 1 and WSOP Online 2021 International tournament starting Sunday, Aug 1. Events open to international players will be hosted on the GGPoker app, while US players will enter via the WSOP.com online poker platform.

2021 WSOP Events at GGPoker and WSOP.com:

WSOP Super Circuit Online Series at GGPoker May 1-May 30

at GGPoker May 1-May 30 WSOP Online 2021 (Domestic US) at WSOP.com July 1-Aug. 1

at WSOP.com July 1-Aug. 1 WSOP Online 2021 at GGPoker (International) Aug. 1-Sept. 12

Aug. 1-Sept. 12 WSOP Las Vegas "Main Event" satellites Aug. 1-Oct. 1

Aug. 1-Oct. 1 WSOP Winter Online Super Circuit at GGPoker Dates TBC

WSOP action kicks off at GGPoker with the $100 million-guaranteed WSOP Super Circuit Online Series, scheduled from May 1 through May 30. A total of 18 WSOP Circuit ring events will headline the series, with a coveted WSOP Circuit gold ring awarded to each tournament's winner. Furthermore, for the first time, an additional two WSOP Circuit rings will be awarded to cash game specialists; No-Limit Hold'em and Pot-Limit Omaha/Pot Limit Omaha-5 leaderboards will determine the invitation list for these two final-table-only events.

Dozens of WSOP gold bracelets will be up for grabs in the previously-announced WSOP 2021 Online series, which runs on WSOP.com for US players from July 1 through Aug. 1 and at GGPoker for international players from Aug. 1 through Sept. 12. A total of 33 bracelets will be won on WSOP.com, with the same number of bracelet tournaments at GGPoker. Last year's WSOP Online Main Event at GGPoker was awarded the Guinness World Record for the largest prize pool in a single online poker tournament, boasting a massive $27.5 million in prizes.

Online satellite tournaments awarding tickets to the live World Series of Poker $10,000 No-Limit Hold'em World Championship, better known as "The Main Event", will also be hosted on WSOP.com and at GGPoker beginning Aug. 1. "The Main Event" is expected to begin on Nov. 4 in Las Vegas at the Rio All-Suite Hotel Casino, and is the most famous live poker event on the planet. It has been held annually since 1970 and draws thousands of players from more than 100 countries, creating poker history with each new champion.

GGPoker will also host the WSOP Winter Online Super Circuit later in the year, with dates to be confirmed.

"The bar has been set with last year's record-breaking series, but we're hoping to raise it even higher this year," said Gregory Chochon, Director of the World Series of Poker. "One of our goals is to provide as many people the chance to become champions as possible. However, we know not everyone can or is comfortable traveling yet, so continuing a robust online bracelet offering in 2021 is a must."

Added GGPoker Head of Poker Operations Steve Preiss, "When GGPoker WSOP partnered in 2020, we broke world records. Our plans for 2021 are to offer even more to our customers. With massive tournaments, WSOP gold bracelets rings, and a route into the live WSOP Main Event in November, we hope players will love what we have in store for them."

Full details on all online WSOP events will be released over the coming weeks and months, and will include tournament dates, buy-ins and other important information.

New GGPoker players are eligible to claim the poker room's Welcome Bonus, earn additional rewards with the Honeymoon for Newcomers promotion and automatically join GGPoker's Fish Buffet loyalty program, with regular cash prizes on offer.

For more information on the WSOP Super Circuit Online Series, please visit: https://en.ggpoker.com/tournaments/wsop-super-circuit-online-series/

About GGPoker: GGPoker is one of the world's leading online poker rooms, with a global player base. It offers a range of innovative games and features such as the patented Rush Cash poker, All-In or Fold, Flip Go, Spin Gold, integrated staking platform, SnapCam video messaging, the ability to squeeze your hole cards, PokerCraft, and Smart HUD, all designed to enhance gaming experiences and make poker more fun than ever. In 2020, GGPoker hosted WSOP tournaments, including the world record-breaking WSOP Online main event and the WSOP 2020 Main Event, while in April 2021, GGPoker hosts the $150M-guaranteed GG Spring Festival.

Find out more about GGPoker at GGPoker.com and on Facebook and Twitter.

About the World Series of Poker: The World Series of Poker is the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world, having awarded more than $3.29 billion in prize money and the prestigious gold bracelet, globally recognized as the sport's top prize. Featuring a comprehensive slate of tournaments in every major poker variation, the WSOP is poker's longest-running tournament in the world, dating back to 1970. In 2019, the event attracted 187,298 entrants from 118 different countries to the Rio All-Suite Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and awarded more than $293 million in prize money. In addition, the WSOP has formed groundbreaking alliances in broadcasting, digital media and corporate sponsorships, while successfully expanding the brand internationally with the advent of WSOP Europe in 2007 and the WSOP Asia-Pacific in 2013 and the WSOP International Circuit Series in 2015. For more information on the WSOP, please visit www.wsop.com.

