Montag, 26.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.04.2021 | 17:29
Yara International ASA: EVP Yara Europe Tove Andersen appointed President & CEO in Tomra Systems ASA

Oslo, 26 April2021:Tove Andersen, currently EVP Yara Europe, has been appointed President and CEO of Tomra Systems ASA. She will take up the new position latest 1 November 2021.

"It's been a privilege to follow Tove since making her part of our executive management team in 2016. I'd like to thank Tove for her significant contribution through more than two decades and wish her all the best in her new role in Tomra, a company which like Yara has sustainability at the core of its strategy", says Svein Tore Holsether, President & CEO in Yara International.

The process of finding Andersen's successor has been initiated.


Contact

Thor Giæver, SVP Investor Relations
Mobile:



Josiane Kremer, Director External Communications
Mobile:


About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara's ambition is focused on growing a climate positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry's only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2020, Yara reported revenues of USD 11.6 billion.

www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


