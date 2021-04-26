New research from Australia has shown that vortex generators and glass texturing have so far proved to be the most effective solutions among the novel methods explored for lowering the temperature of solar panels.From pv magazine Australia A decrease of 10 degrees Celsius in operating temperature could double the lifespan of solar panels and boost their performance every day. Researchers at the University of New South Wales have completed a successful desk-top study that modelled methods yielding an effective 2-3 degrees Celsius cooling of solar panels, and are following up with live experimental ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...