The "Preventative Health in Western Europe In Consumer Health, Packaged Food and Beverages" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In Western Europe, the preventative health trend was accelerated by consumers' rising health concerns due to the 2020 global pandemic. This resulted in several product launches positioned under the immune boost and/or wellbeing umbrellas. This report explores the impact of this trend and discusses the strategies used by companies to leverage it, and consequently offers suggestions for brands looking to position or reposition themselves in that space.

The Preventative Health in Western Europe In Consumer Health, Packaged Food and Beverages global briefing examines the size, growth trends and potential opportunities in the Consumer Health market.

The strategic analyses include assessing the impacts of changing regulations, research breakthroughs and public health concerns on both the market and leading companies. Consumer attitudes towards the products and their personal healthcare needs are also explored.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Key Drivers of Preventative Health in Western Europe

Future Implications of Preventative Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e77026

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005647/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900