NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to split in Vestas (62/21)

The Board of Directors of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Vestas) decided on a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by five (5) new ordinary shares (5:1). The Ex-date is April 27, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular futures in Vestas (VWS). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=854657