Montag, 26.04.2021
WKN: 913769 ISIN: DK0010268606 Ticker-Symbol: VWS 
26.04.21
GlobeNewswire
26.04.2021 | 17:41
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to split in Vestas (62/21)

The Board of Directors of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Vestas) decided on a stock
split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by five (5) new
ordinary shares (5:1). The Ex-date is April 27, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives
Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular futures in
Vestas (VWS). 

For more information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=854657
