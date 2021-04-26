Anzeige
Hibernia REIT plc: Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

DJ Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them 

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 
26-Apr-2021 / 16:26 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 
 
 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 
 
       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                 Sean O'Dwyer 
 
 
a)      Name 
 
 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
 
                 Company Secretary 
 
a)      Position/status 
 
 
 
 
                 Initial Notification 
       Initial 
b)      Notification 
       Amendment 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                 Hibernia REIT plc 
a)      Name 
 
                 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the 
       financial 
       instrument, 
                 Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc 
a)      type of 
                 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 
       instrument 
       Identification code 
 
                 Issue of shares pursuant to the settlement of performance remuneration awards for the 
                 year ending 31 March 2019 due under the terms of the management internalisation 
                 transaction completed in November 2015. 
 
       Nature of the 
b)      transaction 
 
 
 
 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                         25,398 
c)      Price(s) and volume EUR1.3513 
       (s)

N/A

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated

volume

- Price

Date of the 2021-04-22

e) transaction

Outside a trading venue - issue of new shares.

Place of the

f) transaction

Additional

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                 Thomas Edwards-Moss 
 
a)      Name 
 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
 
                 Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director 
 
a)      Position/status 
 
 
 
 
                 Initial Notification 
       Initial 
b)      Notification 
       Amendment 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                 Hibernia REIT plc 
a)      Name 
 
                 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the 
       financial 
       instrument, 
                 Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc 
a)      type of 
                 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 
       instrument 
       Identification code 
 
                 Issue of shares pursuant to the settlement of performance remuneration awards for the 
                 year ending 31 March 2019 due under the terms of the management internalisation 
                 transaction completed in November 2015. 
 
       Nature of the 
b)      transaction 
 
 
 
 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                         45,414 
c)      Price(s) and volume EUR1.3513 
       (s)

N/A

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated

volume

- Price

Date of the 2021-04-22

e) transaction

Outside a trading venue - issue of new shares.

Place of the

f) transaction

Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction is

429,013 Ordinary Shares

Additional

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                 Edwina Governey 
 
a)      Name 
 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
 
                 Chief Investment Officer 
a)      Position/status 
 
 
 
                 Initial Notification 
       Initial 
b)      Notification 
       Amendment 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                 Hibernia REIT plc 
a)      Name 
 
                 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the 
       financial 
       instrument, 
                 Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc 
a)      type of 
                 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 
       instrument 
       Identification code 
 
                 Issue of shares pursuant to the settlement of performance remuneration awards for the 
                 year ending 31 March 2019 due under the terms of the management internalisation 
                 transaction completed in November 2015. 
 
       Nature of the 
b)      transaction 
 
 
 
 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                         11,278 
c)      Price(s) and volume EUR1.3513 
       (s)

N/A

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated

volume

- Price

Date of the 2021-04-22

e) transaction

Outside a trading venue - issue of new shares.

Place of the

f) transaction

Additional

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                 Justin Dowling 
 
a)      Name 
 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
 
                 Director of Property 
 
a)      Position/status 
 
 
 
 
                 Initial Notification 
       Initial 
b)      Notification 
       Amendment 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                 Hibernia REIT plc 
a)      Name 
 
                 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the 
       financial 
       instrument, 
                 Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc 
a)      type of 
                 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 
       instrument 
       Identification code 
 
                 Issue of shares pursuant to the settlement of performance remuneration awards for the 
                 year ending 31 March 2019 due under the terms of the management internalisation 
                 transaction completed in November 2015. 
 
       Nature of the 
b)      transaction 
 
 
 
 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume EUR1.3513    24,226 
       (s)

N/A

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated

volume

- Price

Date of the 2021-04-22

e) transaction

Outside a trading venue - issue of new shares.

Place of the

f) transaction

Additional

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                 Ger Doherty 
 
a)      Name 
 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
 
                 Director of Development 
 
a)      Position/status 
 
 
 
 
                 Initial Notification 
       Initial 
b)      Notification 
       Amendment 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                 Hibernia REIT plc 
a)      Name 
 
                 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the 
       financial 
       instrument, 
                 Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc 
a)      type of 
                 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 
       instrument 
       Identification code 
 
                 Acquisition of shares pursuant to the settlement of performance remuneration awards 
                 for the year ending 31 March 2019 due under the terms of the management 
                 internalisation transaction completed in November 2015. 
 
       Nature of the 
b)      transaction 
 
 
 
 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                         6,927 
c)      Price(s) and volume EUR1.176 
       (s)

N/A

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated

volume

- Price

Date of the 2021-04-22

e) transaction

Euronext Dublin.

Place of the

f) transaction

Additional

g) Information ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BGHQ1986 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     HBRN 
LEI Code:   635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
Sequence No.: 100672 
EQS News ID:  1188336 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188336&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2021 11:26 ET (15:26 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
