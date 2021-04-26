Hibernia REIT plc: Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

DJ Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them 26-Apr-2021 / 16:26 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Sean O'Dwyer a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Company Secretary a) Position/status Initial Notification Initial b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Hibernia REIT plc a) Name 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc a) type of ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 instrument Identification code Issue of shares pursuant to the settlement of performance remuneration awards for the year ending 31 March 2019 due under the terms of the management internalisation transaction completed in November 2015. Nature of the b) transaction Price(s) Volume(s) 25,398 c) Price(s) and volume EUR1.3513 (s)

N/A

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated

volume

- Price

Date of the 2021-04-22

e) transaction

Outside a trading venue - issue of new shares.

Place of the

f) transaction

Additional

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Thomas Edwards-Moss a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director a) Position/status Initial Notification Initial b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Hibernia REIT plc a) Name 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc a) type of ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 instrument Identification code Issue of shares pursuant to the settlement of performance remuneration awards for the year ending 31 March 2019 due under the terms of the management internalisation transaction completed in November 2015. Nature of the b) transaction Price(s) Volume(s) 45,414 c) Price(s) and volume EUR1.3513 (s)

N/A

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated

volume

- Price

Date of the 2021-04-22

e) transaction

Outside a trading venue - issue of new shares.

Place of the

f) transaction

Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction is

429,013 Ordinary Shares

Additional

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Edwina Governey a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Chief Investment Officer a) Position/status Initial Notification Initial b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Hibernia REIT plc a) Name 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc a) type of ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 instrument Identification code Issue of shares pursuant to the settlement of performance remuneration awards for the year ending 31 March 2019 due under the terms of the management internalisation transaction completed in November 2015. Nature of the b) transaction Price(s) Volume(s) 11,278 c) Price(s) and volume EUR1.3513 (s)

N/A

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated

volume

- Price

Date of the 2021-04-22

e) transaction

Outside a trading venue - issue of new shares.

Place of the

f) transaction

Additional

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Justin Dowling a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Director of Property a) Position/status Initial Notification Initial b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Hibernia REIT plc a) Name 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc a) type of ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 instrument Identification code Issue of shares pursuant to the settlement of performance remuneration awards for the year ending 31 March 2019 due under the terms of the management internalisation transaction completed in November 2015. Nature of the b) transaction Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume EUR1.3513 24,226 (s)

N/A

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated

volume

- Price

Date of the 2021-04-22

e) transaction

Outside a trading venue - issue of new shares.

Place of the

f) transaction

Additional

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Ger Doherty a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Director of Development a) Position/status Initial Notification Initial b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Hibernia REIT plc a) Name 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc a) type of ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 instrument Identification code Acquisition of shares pursuant to the settlement of performance remuneration awards for the year ending 31 March 2019 due under the terms of the management internalisation transaction completed in November 2015. Nature of the b) transaction Price(s) Volume(s) 6,927 c) Price(s) and volume EUR1.176 (s)

N/A

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated

volume

- Price

Date of the 2021-04-22

e) transaction

Euronext Dublin.

Place of the

f) transaction

Additional

g) Information -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Category Code: DSH TIDM: HBRN LEI Code: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 Sequence No.: 100672 EQS News ID: 1188336 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188336&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2021 11:26 ET (15:26 GMT)