HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): HRS ramps up deployment of green hydrogen through HYGO project

HRS ramps up deployment of green hydrogen through HYGO project

Champ-sur-Drac, April 26, 2021 - HRS, a European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refuelling stations, has received the order for a hydrogen refueling station and the installation of the piping infrastructure connecting the electrolyser to various industrial, and mobility uses . This order is being made as part of the HYGO Vannes project, aimed at developing the use of green hydrogen in Morbihan in Brittany.

The company HyGO (made up of the SEM of Morbihan Energies and ENGIE Solutions) will, through this investment, supply green hydrogen the Michelin plant and a new public hydrogen refuelling station located in the city of Vannes. The goal is to produce up to 300 kg of green hydrogen per day through electrolysis in order to:

supply a public green hydrogen refuelling station for cars and trucks, to be built next to the Michelin plant at ZI du Prat in Vannes;

deliver the plant's manufacturing requirements, as Michelin plans to use green hydrogen for its heat treatment processes.



Future operator, ENGIE Solutions through its sustainable mobility gas GNVERT - officially confirmed the choice of HRS to supply a latest-generation station (dual pressure 350 and 700 bar) with a capacity of 200 kg per day, due to be commissioned by the end of 2021.

As winner of the Hydrogen Mobility Ecosystems call for projects launched by French energy and environmental agency ADEME, HRS will receive €780,000 of financial support for its solution. ADEME has also allocated a budget of €992,000 to assist future buyers of electric fuel cell vehicles who use this refuelling station.

HRS Chairman & CEO Hassen Rachedi said: "The development of green hydrogen is accelerating, and we intend to play a major role in the deployment of mobility infrastructures. We have been supporting this HYGO project for several months and are very happy with its realization. This is a very ambitious project where green hydrogen produced on site will supply various uses, both industrial and mobility, which will be a first in France."

ABOUT HRS

Founded in 2004, Hydrogen-Refueling-Solutions (HRS), formerly TSM, is pioneer in hydrogen mobility. European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refuelling stations, for over ten years, the Company has been committed to reducing transport emissions.

Thanks to its unique experience and know-how, HRS has developed a complete range of hydrogen refuelling stations for all types of fuel cell vehicles that is perfectly suited to the needs of a fast-growing European market. At its Champ-sur-Drac site, HRS has mass production capacities that enable it to assemble up to 60 units per year in record time, in as little as 8 weeks. The Company posted 2019-2020 revenue of €2.6 million. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 34 employees. (ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS).

