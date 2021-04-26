The "Chickpeas Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chickpeas market reached a value of US$ 16.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the global chickpeas market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

There are two distinct types of cultivated chickpea, namely Desi and Kabuli. The desi type is grown in the Indian subcontinent while the Kabuli type is grown in West Asia and the Mediterranean region. Chickpeas are considered a good source of carbohydrates, proteins and include high levels of dietary fiber, vitamins and minerals.

As a result, they offer numerous health benefits such as stabilizing blood sugar levels, maintaining muscle strength, aiding weight management, improving digestion and minimizing the risk of several chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart attack. Owing to this, they are added in a variety of dishes, like sauces, dips, soups and spreads.

Chickpeas are an economical source of dietary proteins for vegetarian and vegan consumers and are widely consumed in the form of dal in the Indian subcontinent. They are also used as a primary ingredient in hummus, a dip made with mashed chickpeas and other materials, which is popular in numerous parts of the globe.

Moreover, consumers are nowadays opting for food products with high protein content owing to rising health awareness, which is further driving the product demand. With the prevailing trend of vegetarian meat substitutes, chickpeas are also being utilized for producing textured protein. Besides this, on account of the high cost and limited availability of higher protein sources like soybean, chickpeas have emerged as a low-cost feed additive.

Some of the other factors boosting the growth of the market are population growth, increasing disposable incomes, and changing dietary patterns.

India currently represents the largest producer of chickpeas, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global production. They are used in a variety of dishes as a whole, as dal (chana dal), or as flour (besan).

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market is characterized by the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality.

Some of the key players operating in the industry are:

Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL)

Cargill Foods India

AGT Food and Ingredients, Inc.

BroadGrain Commodities, Inc.

