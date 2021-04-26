Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2021) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTC Pink: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ("Upco") is pleased to inform shareholders of the Annual General Meeting result. These documents can be accessed from the SEDAR web site at www.sedar.com.

Upco International Inc.'s shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters considered at the AGM, including:

(i) the election of Estanislao Peña, Juan Ramos Taboada, Andrea Pagani as directors of the Company;

(ii) the appointment of MSLL CPA LLC, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year; and

(iii) the approval of Upco Interntional Inc.'s Stock Option Plan.

Considering the current COVID-19 situation and in line with the applicable Canadian regulation, this year's Annual General Meeting was conducted solely by voting through independent proxy and without physical attendance of shareholders.

The shareholders of the company elected Estanislao Peña as a new member of the Board of Directors of Upco International Inc. The new board member is considered to be independent and will add deep knowledge and business expertise in the Telecom and Fintech arena for the next milestone in the roadmap of Upco International Inc. Juan Ramos Taboada and Andrea Pagani were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for a term of office until the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

"We warmly welcome our new Board member, together with my fellow Board members" expressed Andrea Pagani.

MSLL CPA LLC, Chartered Professional Accountants has been elected as the Group's statutory auditors for the financial year 2021.

About Upco International Inc.

Upco International Inc. is a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, similar to Skype and WhatsApp. With the forthcoming addition of the Upco e-Wallet using Blockchain Payment Services, users will be able to: send invoices, approve payments, transfer international funds, convert international currencies, and track transfers and payments. The application will also allow vendors to share account information securely with their clients.

Please visit www.upcointernational.com for further information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Andrea Pagani, CEO and Director

office@upcointernational.com

+1 (646) 7661275

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward- looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward- looking information is typically identified by words such as: "will" "may" "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "development", "forthcoming", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Upco cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Upco is not a guarantee of future results or performance.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81734