TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, April 26
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)
Net Asset Value per Share
|FUND NAME
|ISIN
|NAV DATE
|TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
|111.53XD
|GG00B90J5Z95
|23rd April 2021
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 23rdApril 2021
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Michelle Wallace +353 1 542 2184
Date 26thApril 2021
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de