MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit Announces the Publication of its 2020 Annual Report 26-Apr-2021 / 19:08 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Magnit announces the Publication of its 2020 Annual Report Krasnodar, Russia (26 April, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the publication of its 2020 Annual Report. Please be informed that the 2020 Annual Report has been preliminary approved by the Board of Directors of PJSC Magnit on April 21, 2021 (Minutes w/o No. of April 24, 2021) and is now available on the official website of PJSC Magnit. Please follow the link https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/annual-reports/ to view the English version of the report and https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/annual-reports/ for the Russian version. 2020 Annual Report will soon be available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism as well. For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Director for Investor Relations dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 4880 Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,564 stores (14,911 convenience, 470 supermarkets and 6,183 drogerie stores) in 3,752 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 100673 EQS News ID: 1188354 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188354&application_name=news

April 26, 2021 12:08 ET (16:08 GMT)