Montag, 26.04.2021
Sondermeldung, 26.4.2021: Kurschance der Woche?
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Stuttgart
26.04.21
08:05 Uhr
12,100 Euro
-0,100
-0,82 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,00012,20019:09
12,00012,10017:36
26.04.2021 | 18:40
Magnit Announces the Publication of its 2020 Annual Report

DJ Magnit Announces the Publication of its 2020 Annual Report 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Magnit Announces the Publication of its 2020 Annual Report 
26-Apr-2021 / 19:08 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
Magnit announces the Publication of its 2020 Annual Report 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (26 April, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, 
announces the publication of its 2020 Annual Report. 
 
Please be informed that the 2020 Annual Report has been preliminary approved by the Board of Directors of PJSC Magnit 
on April 21, 2021 (Minutes w/o No. of April 24, 2021) and is now available on the official website of PJSC Magnit. 
 
Please follow the link https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/annual-reports/ to view the English version of the report 
and https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/annual-reports/ for the Russian version. 
 
2020 Annual Report will soon be available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism as well. 
 
 
 
       For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dmitry Kovalenko 
       Director for Investor Relations 
       dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 4880 
 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Director for Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 
       distribution centres and 21,564 stores (14,911 convenience, 470 supermarkets and 6,183 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,752 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion 
       and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) 
       and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's 
       of BB. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:  100673 
EQS News ID:  1188354 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188354&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2021 12:08 ET (16:08 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
