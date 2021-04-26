Classworx: ClassWorx Announces Interview with Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation (GWHP) with CEO Charles Strongo, Now Live on YouTube

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2021 / Classworx, Inc. formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc.(OTC PINK:CHNO) a Virtual Directory for instructors, performers and hosts of virtual classes and events on Zoom, has published the interview with Charles Strongo from Global WholeHealth Partners (OTC PINK:GWHP).

The live Zoom interview was held on April 26, 2021 and lasted approximately 23 minutes. In the interview, Charles Strongo discusses FDA Approved Diagnostic Tests.

The interview is now available on the ClassWorx YouTube channel. Follow us on YouTube to watch future interviews.

Classworx offers interviews to company CEOs and Presidents who are interested in telling their stories to the public. To schedule an interview, please contact ClassWorx, Inc. at the contact information listed below.

ClassWorx, Inc. completed its name change with the state of Delaware from Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. to Classworx, Inc. The company filed its name change with FINRA and is awaiting approval.

About Global WholeHealth Partners

Our focus is encompassing, improving, and preserving the quality of life by providing fast, adequate and accurate test results to prompt early treatment and cut cost of accumulated diseases all over the world.

By so doing, GWHP has led the fight against vector-borne terminal diseases such as Ebola, ZIKA, Dengue, Malaria, Influenza and Tuberculosis, Corona Viruses, and among other vector borne diseases.

What We Do:

GWHP provides cutting edge technology using In-vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Real-Time PCR Machines that detect between 1 1⁄2 hours and Rapid Diagnostic Testing (RDT) Serum Plasma that detect between 15 -20 minutes, which predict diseases ahead of its industry competitors.

Mission:

GWHP is committed to building long term shareholder value through the vertical integration of proven, well established business that effectively and efficiently control disease outbreak and significantly reducing health care costs.

Vision Statement:

Our vision is to lead the industry in infectious disease diagnostics and provide molecular solutions that lessen the time to diagnose medical results, empower healthcare professionals to make better diagnostic decisions, and lower healthcare costs.

Competitive Advantage:

GWHP has partnered with several companies in the health care industry and enjoy the power, resources and availability to vertically integrate. GWHP can identify a new virus and create a specific test within 8 -12 weeks and for a fraction of the cost of its competitors. Global WholeHealth Partners is the only company with the Rapid Diagnostic Kits to test for Ebola and ZIKA.

The Rapid Diagnostic Kits do not have to be refrigerated and last up to 18 months.

About Classworx, Inc. (formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc.)

Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), a Delaware Corporation, owns and operates ClassWorx.com. Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. currently trades on the OTC Pinks under the stock symbol CHNO. Classworx provides an internet-based, global network-directory of people offering Virtual classes or events utilizing video conferencing to remotely deliver individual or group instruction in a broad range of disciplines ("virtual classes"). The Company is based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area spans a global outreach through the worldwide web.

Safe Harbor:

