Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Holding(s) in Company 26-Apr-2021 / 17:52 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B1YPC344 Issuer Name FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An event changing the breakdown of voting 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) GB Name City of registered office Country of registered office Lansdowne Partners Limited London GB Lansdowne Partners International Limited London GB

4. Details of the shareholder

Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above?

No

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Harewood Nominees Ltd The Bank of New York Nominees Ltd Morstan Nominees Limited CGML PB CLIENT LANSDOWNE DM LO KY M Nortrust Nominees Ltd State Street Nominees Ltd Chase Nominees Ltd

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

21-Apr-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

23-Apr-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 8.400000 0.000000 8.400000 3260000 or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B1YPC344 3260000 8.400000 Sub Total 8.A 3260000 8.400000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Lansdowne Lansdowne Partners Partners 8.400000 8.400000 International (UK) LLP Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Is there proxy voting?

No

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

23-Apr-2021

13. Place Of Completion

London -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

