Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2021) - B. Keast Family Holdings Inc. ("BKF") announced today that it has sold (the "Disposition") 290,000 common shares (the "Sold Shares") of 1287398 B.C. Ltd. ("398") to Paolo Lostritto ("Lostritto") at a price of $0.00003 per Sold Share for an aggregate purchase price of $8.70 pursuant to a share purchase agreement entered into between BKF and Lostritto on April 23, 2021:

Prior to the Disposition, BKF held 500,000 (approximately 16.67%) common shares of 398. As a result of the Disposition, BKF now holds 210,000 (7%) common shares of 398. BKF sold the Sold Shares for private investment purposes and may increase or decrease its beneficial ownership or control in 398 as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

The Disposition was conducted in reliance on the "private agreement exemption" in section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids ("NI 62-104") and as a result was exempt from the take-over bid requirements in Part 2 of NI 62-104. The Sold Shares were purchased by fewer than 5 sellers and at a price less than 115% of the market price of the Sold Shares, in each case as calculated in accordance with NI 62-104.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the early warning report will appear with 398's documents on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.

For further information or to request a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

B. Keast Family Holdings Inc.

Attention: Branden Keast

(647) 966-8400

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities Laws.

