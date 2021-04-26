Cahill Announces Election of Joydeep Choudhuri as Partner in its London Office

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP announced today that Joydeep Choudhuri has been elected to the partnership in Cahill's London office. Mr. Choudhuri, recently recognized as a member of The Lawyer Magazine's "Hot 100 for 2021" is the newest member of Cahill's rapidly expanding London-based English law practice.

"We are pleased to welcome Joydeep Choudhuri to our partnership," said William M. Hartnett, Cahill's Executive Committee Chairman. "Joydeep brings expertise in leveraged finance lending, representing commercial and investment banks, institutional investors and direct lenders, and is a tremendous addition to the team Jonathan Brownson has assembled in London. With Joydeep, Cahill's English law practice group has four outstanding London-based lending partners supported by a large group of outstanding senior and junior associates. Alongside our London high yield practice, helmed by Anthony Tama and Jake Keaveny, Cahill's leveraged finance team in London handles the most complex financing transactions executed in the UK and on the European continent and seamlessly complements our #1 high yield and #1 leveraged lending practices in New York."

About Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP

Cahill is among the most successful law firms in the world. With a history of legal innovation dating back to the firm's founding in 1919, Cahill is trusted by market-leading financial institutions, companies and their boards to manage significant litigation, regulatory matters and corporate transactions. Based in New York, Cahill also has offices in London and Washington, D.C.

