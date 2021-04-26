Introducing 'Wave Relic,' a Collaboration by Daniel Arsham, Haydenshapes and Stampd

On May 01, Daniel Arsham, Haydenshapes and Stampd launch a limited edition collaboration titled 'Wave Relic'.

Collection includes an Arsham Edition 'eroded' functional surfboard, a clear surfboard sculpture made of cast resin and curated contemporary softgoods collection.

Speaking to design and experimentation, a short film will drop later this month including interviews with Daniel Arsham, Hayden Cox and Chris Stamp, and guest surfing moments featuring 7 x World Champion surfer Stephanie Gilmore and Haydenshapes muse Craig Anderson.

Pop-up 'Wave Relic' retail experiences to launch throughout May in Sydney, Los Angeles and Shanghai

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2021 / New York based artist Daniel Arsham, Australian surfboard company Haydenshapes (Hayden Cox) and Californian contemporary menswear brand Stampd (Chris Stamp) introduce 'Wave Relic', a collaborative product release that includes three uniquely designed surfboards and a limited edition clothing capsule launching globally on May 1..

"Growing up in Miami, surfing and it's subcultures have always interested me. Since connecting with Hayden I've had a unique opportunity to learn more about the sport from the core category level but also insight to the modern and innovative lens that Hayden brings to it. There are a lot of parallels between the work of Hayden, Chris and myself and how we approach what we do. It's been one of those fun projects that has kind of just evolved on its own," says Daniel Arsham.

Sharing a mutual curiosity for the ocean, technical craftsmanship and collaboration, 'Wave Relic' represents three different design backgrounds across art, surf and apparel coming together on a project led by experimentation.

A highlight of the release is a functional eroded "crystalized" surfboard by Arsham and Haydenshapes featuring quartz and selenite detailing, developed in Hayden's custom facility in Sydney, Australia. This groundbreaking design will launch online in limited numbers a day prior on April 30, as a dedicated 'Arsham Editions' release on https://arshameditions.shop.

Made using traditional surfboard foam, resin and fiberglass, it's the untraditional and experimental construction methods that make it so one of a kind. The brief; incorporate Arsham's fictional archeological erosions in 3D physical form and replicate a similar feel and function of a traditional surfboard. After many failed attempts, the finished result is a typical shortboard weight and shape, featuring eroded hollow sections scattered internally throughout the board beneath a clear polished fiberglass shell (windows).

"Essentially, it's decaying from within. To hold it and surf it, it's much like a normal board but like most good things - a little more delicate. To achieve what we wanted visually and still make it surfable, we more or less built it in reverse and developed new processes that were very specific to this project. Daniel has created such a strong visual language that I have long admired and having the opportunity to work with him directly on translating that into not only a functional art piece surfboard, but quite a complex resin surfboard sculpture, was a fun challenge. I've enjoyed the whole process - even the multiple failed prototypes over the 2 year development period," says Hayden Cox. "Projects like this that begin from the ground up free of expectation, boundaries and time limits are rare these days. It makes you all that more stoked you finally achieve what you set out to create."

Stepping into a broader consumer territory, the curated softgoods capsule was created by Stampd with the addition of an Arsham / Haydenshapes / Stampd surfboard in the same aesthetic. A balance of leisure and versatility, the range is designed to suit all genders with high quality construction, technical embroidery and tonal finishes that bring to life Arsham's handwritten erosion sketches paired with Haydenshapes' and Stampd monochrome palette.

"Daniel and I have worked together on a few projects in the past and when him and Hayden had been working through the details on the clear resin surfboard and the eroded board concept, I was invited to jump in to be a part of this project. With surf being a direct inspiration of our inline collections the story spoke to not only to the apparel, but also to each of our individual styles " says Chris Stamp.

"We wanted the collection to feel organic to surf but incorporate art elements that push the boundaries of where it's heading. From the limited edition surfboards to the elevated surf wear, we're inviting all different audiences to be a part of this collaboration. For the release, we've aligned with a tight knit group of retail partners from Mr Porter and Selfridges, to End, I.T, 2g, and Nubian, along with others around the globe, to bring this to life."

The final piece of the collection is a solid clear resin surfboard sculpture by Haydenshapes and Arsham. The non-function sculptural work was first revealed back in late 2019, pre-covid, at Daniel's pop-up exhibition "The House" at Selfridges in London. Weighing in at around 90 pounds and made using proprietary single pour large format casting methods, the clear surfboard is the most 'scarce' of the collaboration with an edition of 30 available. Each sculpture comes with a heavyweight upcycled compound floor stand made with surfboard foam waste, gloves for handling, a hand signed certificate of authenticity by both Daniel Arsham and Hayden Cox and is available by invitation to purchase, offline only, through selected channels and partners.

Speaking to experimental design, audiences will be invited behind the scenes to watch 'WAVE RELIC'. The short film dropping later in the month will feature interviews with Daniel, Hayden and Chris, dive into the creative process in studio and feature guest surfing moments by 7 x World Champion Surfer Stephanie Gilmore and long time Haydenshapes muse and team rider Craig Anderson. Directed and produced by Murray Bell, Semi Permanent.

Exclusive 'WAVE RELIC' pop-up retail experiences featuring the entire collection are scheduled to take place during the month of May;

'Wave Relic' Bondi , Sydney, Australia

Presented by IWC Schaffhausen, Audi Australia and Semi Permanent

May 5 - May 10 Only

47 Hall Street Bondi NSW, Australia

Stampd, Los Angeles:

130 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036, United States

I.T, Shanghai - Xin Tian Di

Shanghai Xin Tian Di, 2th floor Unit 01-03

Building Lane 123 Xing Ye Road Huangpu District Shanghai

Available 5.1.21 at 9am PST on STAMPD.com , Haydenshapes.com & with other global retail partners

About the Collaborators

DANIEL ARSHAM

Artist, Architect, Co-founder of Snarkitecture

New York based artist Daniel Arsham's work explores the fields of fine art, architecture, performance, design and film. Raised in Miami, Arsham attended the Cooper Union in New York City where he received the Gelman Trust Fellowship Award in 2003.Soon thereafter Arsham toured worldwide with the Merce Cunningham Dance Company as the company's stage designer. The experience lead to an ongoing collaborative practice which continues as Arsham works with world renowned artists, musicians, designers, and brands, from DIOR and RIMOWA to Pharrell Williams and many others. Arsham's uchronic aesthetics revolves around his concept of fictional archaeology. Working in sculpture, architecture, drawing and film, he creates and crystallizes ambigu-ous in-between spaces or situations, and further stages what he refers to as future relics of the present. Always iconic, most of the objects that he turns into stone refer to the late 20th century omillennial era, when technological obsolescence unprecedentedly accelerated along with the digital dematerialization of ourworld. While the present, the future and the past poetically collide in hishaunted yet playful visions between romanticism and pop art, Daniel Arsham also experiments with the timeless-ness of certain symbols and gestures across cultures. Arsham's work has been shown at PS1 in New York, The Museum of Contemporary Art in Miami, The Athens Bienniale in Athens, Greece, The New Museum In New York, Contemporary Arts Center Cincinnati, SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah GA, California and Carré d'Art deNîmes, and the High Museum of Art in Atlanta GA.Arsham is represented by Galerie Perrotin in Paris, Hong Kong, New York, Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo. Arsham also shows with Baro Galeria in Sao Paulo, Ron Mandos in Amsterdam, and Nanzuka Gallery in Tokyo. Daniel was recently appointed Creative Director for the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball team.

HAYDEN COX

Surfboard Designer, Founder of Haydenshapes

Hayden Cox is a designer from Sydney, Australia. He is the founder of leading global brand Haydenshapes Surfboards founded in 1997 age 15, and the inventor of patented parabolic carbon fiber surfboard technology, FutureFlex, paving way for modern innovation within the global surfboard space and creating an industry-wide carbon fiber construction trend which changed the face of surfboard design. Best known for his award winning (3 X Surfboard of the Year USA + Australia, SIMA and SBIA Awards) and bestselling surfboards sold in over 70 countries, he's also recognized for other notable and unconventional design projects that champion his passion for innovation, clean line aesthetic and functional art. Hayden has previously collaborated with fashion designer Alexander Wang 'Marble Surfboard Installation', and was commissioned by leading Australian banking institution Westpac to be the first designer in developing and launching a range of payment wearables to the Australian market in 2018. Crown Resorts recently enlisted Hayden to design and build a one of a kind large scale cast resin interior wall structure of their Sydney Barangaroo project. Championing sustainability for the wider composite / surfboard industry, Hayden has recently engineered a fibre cloth created using up-cycled surfboard manufacturing waste that would otherwise end up in landfill with the goal to make it available to all manufacturers in bid to help minimise the environmental footprint. Hayden was named GQ Magazine Australia's 'Man of Innovation' at the MOTY Awards, winner of Gold at Australia's acclaimed GOOD DESIGN awards for his FutureFlex innovation and a GOOD DESIGN award for his Westpac design project. In early 2020, Haydenshapes Australian Bushfire Appeal raised over $250,000 for Wires Wildlife charity.

Chris Stamp

Fashion Designer, Founder of Stampd

Founder and creative director of Stampd®, a contemporary menswear brand infused with California culture and minimalistic design. Launched in 2011 and by 2015, Stamp was awarded the title of one of GQ's Best New Menswear Designers in America and was a finalist for the prestigious Vogue/CFDA Fashion Fund in 2016. That same year, Stamp partnered with New York-based, Snarkitecture firm, to open the first Stampd® flagship store in Los Angeles at 130 S. La Brea Avenue , offering an experience that transcends traditional retail, being named one of Louis Vuitton's go to destinations in Los Angeles. Chris Stamp has partnered with an array of globally influential artists and brands, including a four-season long collaboration with PUMA, a namesake capsule collection with IKEA, design projects with contemporary artist Daniel Arsham, a limited-edition surf collaboration with American graffiti artist Futura. Stamp has modernized the future of outdoor design, within winter footwear for UGG of Australia, and has partnered with Gap, on a global capsule collection. Recently, Stamp partnered with world renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa on a Los Angeles inspired collection specific to the iconic Matsuhisa of Beverly Hills, and was selected to create uniforms for 1000 Museum in Miami, outfitting Zaha Hadid's, first residential tower in the U.S. He has been chosen as a key creative speaker during Salone del Mobile in Milano, the world's largest furniture fair, and the Madrid Design Festival. Today, the creative director and visionary is focused on expanding Stampd® globally, creating art in everyday objects, and developing new ways for the world to experience design.

